EXCLUSIVE: The Darkest Secrets Jayne Mansfield Took to Grave — And Why Her Star Daughter Was 'Embarrassed' By Blonde Bombshell's Constant Flesh-Flashing

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, now 61, makes the shocking statements about her tragic, blonde bombshell mom, Jayne Mansfield in her directing debut with My Mom Jayne , an HBO documentary charting the turbulent life and death of her silver screen icon mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Mariska Hargitay said: "I just wanted my mom to be like the other moms. Why are you always in a bathing suit? Why so much breast? So I felt myself being embarrassed by her."

Mariska Hargitay shared that she felt embarrassed by her mother.

The 34-year-old Hollywood bombshell died on 29 June 1967 when the car she was traveling in slammed into a truck outside New Orleans.

Three of her five children – Mickey, Zoltan and Mariska – were asleep in the back. All were injured but survived.

The crash quickly became mired in myth.

One persistent – and false – rumor claimed Mansfield had been decapitated. Her undertaker, Jim Roberts, later explained that her wig was thrown from the car and mistaken for her head.

"It was nonsense," he said.