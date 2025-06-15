Your tip
David Beckham Breaks Silence Amid Brooklyn Beckham Feud by Including Him in Moving Father's Day Tributes — But His Eldest Boy Cruelly Snubs Peace Offering

The Beckhams included Brooklyn in their Father's Day posts.

June 15 2025

David Beckham took to Instagram to honor all four of his children in a heartfelt tribute that resonated deeply, especially in light of ongoing family tensions involving his eldest son, Brooklyn, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a moving post on Sunday, June 15, David highlighted what it means to be a dad.

He wrote: "My most important and favorite job in life is being a dad. I’m so proud of all of you. Like daddy – sorry boys – tells you every day, I’ll always be here for you no matter what."

In his tribute, the soccer legand extended a special thank you to his wife Victoria, expressing, "Mummy, thank you for the most important part -- making me a father. There’s no greater gift in life." The post was accompanied by a nostalgic selection of throwback photos featuring Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Interestingly, David tagged the accounts of all three sons, notably including Brooklyn, despite the pair's troubled relationship.

The Kids' Response

While Brooklyn has yet to respond to his father's heartfelt message, his younger brothers wasted no time in showing their support.

Cruz commented: "You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day, Dad, I love you."

Romeo chimed in with, "Love you always."

Victoria's Post

Victoria took to social media to celebrate her husband by sharing a touching video in a post which read: “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!”

Several celebrities including Prince William wished the Beckhams a happy Father's Day, flooding the comments with praise.

One user penned: "I always thought he was a very present father, with strong life values, loving but authoritative but also strict. Together you raised four 'healthy' young adults and I think that in your world it is not easy unfortunately. Good job!"

Another commented: "No matter what is happening with Brooklyn you will still protect him at all cost! Nothing but respect for you.

Drama with Brooklyn

beckham family feud brooklyn romeo stopped speaking kim turnbull pp
Source: MEGA

Tensions have been running high between Brooklyn and Romeo.

Earlier this week, news broke that 26-year-old Brooklyn, who currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Nicola Peltz, may not be maintaining close ties with his parents.

Reports suggested he expressed a desire for little to no contact with them, allegedly learning about his father's recent knighthood through the media.

An insider claimed: "Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.”

Another source close to Brooklyn disputed the claims, characterizing the reports as "another deliberate attempt to misrepresent the truth" and emphasizing that they serve to detract from his father's honor.

Tensions have also been running high between Brooklyn and Romeo for months, stemming from Romeo's relationship with Kim Turnbull, who happens to be Brooklyn's ex.

Romeo’s recent split from Kim didn’t mend the rift, as Brooklyn reportedly remained skeptical of his brother's intentions.

