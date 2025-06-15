David Beckham Breaks Silence Amid Brooklyn Beckham Feud by Including Him in Moving Father's Day Tributes — But His Eldest Boy Cruelly Snubs Peace Offering

In a moving post on Sunday, June 15, David highlighted what it means to be a dad.

He wrote: "My most important and favorite job in life is being a dad. I’m so proud of all of you. Like daddy – sorry boys – tells you every day, I’ll always be here for you no matter what."

In his tribute, the soccer legand extended a special thank you to his wife Victoria, expressing, "Mummy, thank you for the most important part -- making me a father. There’s no greater gift in life." The post was accompanied by a nostalgic selection of throwback photos featuring Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Interestingly, David tagged the accounts of all three sons, notably including Brooklyn, despite the pair's troubled relationship.