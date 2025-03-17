EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal What's REALLY Going on In Will Smith's 'Open' Marriage After He's Trolled as 'Fat, Old and Washed Up' Over Stage Kiss Stunt
Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are making arrangements to FINALLY – and officially – step away from their sham marriage after years of living separate lives.
They have admitted to pals they have been "living a lie" and are now eying a clean break after Smith's cringe-worthy on-stage kiss with singer India Martinez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jada, 53, is said to be furious over his antics and now wants to end their marriage.
The pair secretly separated in 2016, only telling the world they were no longer together in 2023.
An insider has now told us: "It seems like their relationship is really on the rocks. They’re living in separate houses now, which definitely raises some eyebrows.
"From the outside, it looks like they’re just biding time before making things official with a divorce. It’s kind of surprising, considering they’ve been through so much together, but it sounds like they’re staying married for their own reasons, both financially and emotionally. "Their kids, Willow and Jaden, are apparently pretty supportive, but I can't imagine how tough it must be for them to see their parents in this limbo.
"Jada didn’t even go to the Grammys with Will! That’s a huge sign things aren’t great. It’s like she’s done pretending everything is fine. The India kiss was the final straw for her.
"They have a whopping $400 million fortune to sort through if they do decide to split, and with no prenup, it’s bound to get messy! It seems like they really need to face the music and make some tough decisions soon. They’re both quietly making arrangements to make things official."
Bad Boy star Smith drew shocked stares when he was getting jiggy with it onstage in Miami with sexy Latina singer Martinez, 39.
Hollywood insiders are saying the 57-year-old looked more like a flabby has-been compared to his slim Fresh Prince of Bel Air era as he flaunted a jelly-belly bulging out of his pants as he sadly tried to dirty-dance with the much younger singer.
"He was trying to look relevant – but he just looked fat, old and way out of place," our insider sneered.
Experts believe the King Richard Oscar-winner has packed on about 60lbs in the last couple of years, and a doctor consulted by RadarOnline.com believes Smith is now smashing the scales at 250lbs.
Three years ago, the actor infamously fell from grace at the 2022 Oscars, after he stormed the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, who’d just made a joke about his wife's alopecia, before shouting, "Keep my wife’s name out your f****** mouth!"
Most people were scandalized by his stunt, but Jada later said she valued his public defense of her and made her re-commit her loyalties to him.
"That was a moment that I knew I would never leave Will’s side after all those years thinking I would," she later said – adding: "I didn’t go in there as his wife, but I was leaving as his wife."