Chris Rock Will Not Sue Will Smith Over Oscars Slap

Chris Rock reportedly has no intentions of suing Will Smith over the now-infamous “slap heard around the world” on the Oscars stage.

The comedian is instead focusing on his tour that is getting ready to kick off, marking the first time Rock will take the stage since being assaulted.

According to Page Six, a close friend of the 57-year-old comedian revealed that not only does Rock have no intentions of filing a lawsuit, but he allegedly isn’t even thinking about what went down on the Dolby Theatre stage.