Chris Rock In 'Great Mood' & 'All Business' Before First Stand-Up Show Since Will Smith Slap At Oscars

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," the actor wrote on Instagram. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Now, with Wednesday night being Rock’s first show since the Oscars fiasco, many are wondering if the comedian will touch upon and even make some jokes about what has now become known as “the slap heard around the world.”