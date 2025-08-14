Melania Trump Threatens To Sue Hunter Biden For $1Billion After Disgraced Son of Ex-Prez Joe Made Shocking Allegations About Her and Don's Connection to Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein

However, Hunter had a very brief and very profane response to the threat.

First Lady Melania Trump has demanded Hunter Biden retract a claim that sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was responsible for introducing her to her husband, Donald , or she promises to sue former President Joe Biden's son for $1billion, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a statement addressed to Hunter and obtained by RadarOnline.com , Melania's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, blasted: "You have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm."

Earlier this month, Hunter told journalist Andrew Callaghan the convicted sex offender " Epstein introduced Melania to Trump . The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

Hunter contends he was merely repeating information he heard from controversial author Michael Wolff. In July, Wolff told the Daily Beast that Epstein already knew Melania well through modeling circles.

"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff claimed. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well."

"Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this," the Fire and Fury author described.

However, shortly after publishing the article, the website took it down after a call from Melania's attorney, replacing it with this editor's note: "After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."