Melania Trump Threatens To Sue Hunter Biden For $1Billion After Disgraced Son of Ex-Prez Joe Made Shocking Allegations About Her and Don's Connection to Sick Pedo Jeffrey Epstein
First Lady Melania Trump has demanded Hunter Biden retract a claim that sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was responsible for introducing her to her husband, Donald , or she promises to sue former President Joe Biden's son for $1billion, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, Hunter had a very brief and very profane response to the threat.
Earlier this month, Hunter told journalist Andrew Callaghan the convicted sex offender "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep."
Melania's attorneys fired back, demanding that Hunter "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump."
In a statement addressed to Hunter and obtained by RadarOnline.com, Melania's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, blasted: "You have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm."
Origin of the Accusations
Hunter contends he was merely repeating information he heard from controversial author Michael Wolff. In July, Wolff told the Daily Beast that Epstein already knew Melania well through modeling circles.
"She was very involved in this Epstein relationship," Wolff claimed. "She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well."
"Epstein said the first time Donald Trump and Melania had sex was on his airplane, so this is another complicated dimension in this," the Fire and Fury author described.
However, shortly after publishing the article, the website took it down after a call from Melania's attorney, replacing it with this editor's note: "After this story was published, The Beast received a letter from First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney challenging the headline and framing of the article. After reviewing the matter, the Beast has taken down the article and apologizes for any confusion or misunderstanding."
Hunter Laughs It Off
Hunter, meanwhile, has already weighed in on whether or not he'll issue his own retraction.
The 55-year-old laughed at the demand during a follow-up interview with Callaghan on Thursday, August 14, scoffing: "F--- that. That’s not going to happen."
The Trump administration has attacked Wolff and his claims in the past, with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, who raged to RadarOnline.com: "Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud.
"He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain."
When Melania Met Donald...
Melania recalled in her memoir how she met her husband during New York City's fashion week while at the Kit Kat Club in 1998. Donald walked up to her and a friend despite having "an attractive blonde woman" by his side.
She said he introduced himself by name, telling her, "Nice to meet you," as he reached out for a handshake.
"From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature, she continued. "His intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world. It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy."
The two began dating in 1999, and he popped the question in 2004. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2005. Guests included A-list politicians, musicians, and stars such as Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barbara Walters, Billy Joel, Simon Cowell, and Shaquille O'Neal.