EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Set To Drop Secrets and Bombshell Revelations in New Netflix Doc — After Former Troubled Actor and Ex-Wife Denise Richards Agreed to 'Peaceful' Pac
Charlie Sheen is no stranger to holding back, and it seems he will be airing everything out in his upcoming Netflix documentary, despite sources claiming he had agreed to be on his best behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old and his ex-wife, Denise Richards, are said to have been at "peace" after years of nasty exchanges, but the former troubled actor is spilling details on aka Charlie Sheen, out on September 10.
What Will Sheen Say?
Sheen, who was booted from the popular CBS show Two and a Half Men after a drug-fueled meltdown in 2021, is now sober and inviting fans to see more of a behind-the-scenes look at his life.
"The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist," Sheen said in a trailer for the two-part doc. The Major League star also made clear nothing will be off limits, adding, "When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff... Shame is suffocating."
In an official description for the doc, Netflix states: "... Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before."
"The most outrageous moments of Sheen's life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him."
There Goes The Peace?
Sheen's raw interview comes just months after insiders revealed he and Richards, 54, were finally on the same page.
"Of the thousands of lovers he's had, Denise was on top," the source said at the time. "They went through a lot of nasty stuff in earlier years, but they're good friends now and coparenting peacefully!"
The former couple were married from 2002 to 2006 and welcomed two kids: Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.
Sheen even appeared on Richards' Bravo show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, as the exes shared a wholesome moment while having dinner.
Sheen's Drug-Ridden Past
"I'm so glad we all had dinner. We should do it more often," Richards said at the time, then joking, "People would think we're f------ nuts saying that."
Sheen responded: "Why is that?" and Richards said, "Because you're a superstar, Charlie Sheen."
A source said: "Denise is thrilled to have him on the show; it's nice for their girls, too. She must know there's nothing he wouldn't do for her."
At the peak of his career, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on TV, earning $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men. However, that went out the window after he spent it on money, alcohol, drugs, and even prostitutes.
He also found himself in and out of several rehab facilities.
During one relapse, Sheen raged at the hit show's creator, Chuck Lorre, leading to his firing. He was replaced by Ashton Kutcher.
Sheen's character on the show, Charlie Harper, was killed off, as his onscreen co-stars did not seem to grieve his loss.
While Richards also appears in her ex's new doc, her role is teased, with the reality star only commenting on Sheen's breakdown.
"When it started to change, it was quick," she says.