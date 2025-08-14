EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen Set To Drop Secrets and Bombshell Revelations in New Netflix Doc — After Former Troubled Actor and Ex-Wife Denise Richards Agreed to 'Peaceful' Pac

Sheen, who was booted from the popular CBS show Two and a Half Men after a drug-fueled meltdown in 2021, is now sober and inviting fans to see more of a behind-the-scenes look at his life.

"The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist," Sheen said in a trailer for the two-part doc. The Major League star also made clear nothing will be off limits, adding, "When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff... Shame is suffocating."

In an official description for the doc, Netflix states: "... Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before."

"The most outrageous moments of Sheen's life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him."