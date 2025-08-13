Nothing Is Off Limits: Charlie Sheen's Explosive Netflix Documentary Trailer Reveals Details About His Wild Rise To Fame, Drug Addiction and Sobriety — With Appearances From Ex Denise Richards and Sean Penn
Charlie Sheen is ready to win again, RadarOnline.com can report, with a revealing new Netflix documentary in which he promises to tell all.
The actor, who was infamously fired from his CBS megahit Two and a Half Men after a drug-fueled meltdown in 2021, is now seven years sober and ready to open up.
On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the two-part documentary aka Charlie Sheen, coming out on September 10.
Sheen himself sat down to discuss his literal highs and lows and was joined by friends and family members like ex-wife Denise Richards, former co-star Jon Cryer, actor Sean Penn and even his former drug dealer Marco.
Sitting at a corner booth in a diner, the 59-year-old teased: "The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist."
And he said nothing was off limits, adding: "When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff... Shame is suffocating."
The documentary comes out the day after Sheen's highly anticipated memoir, The Book of Sheen, is released.
Sheen's Rise and Fall
An official description of the doc states: "aka Charlie Sheen tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye.
"With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before."
The description continues: "The most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him."
Booze, Drugs and Prostitutes
At the height of his career, Sheen was the highest-paid actor on TV, pulling down a whopping $1.8million per episode of Two and a Half Men.
But he blew most of that money on booze, drugs and prostitutes and found himself in and out of various rehab facilities.
During one relapse, Sheen went off on the hit show's creator, Chuck Lorre, leading to his firing and being replaced with Ashton Kutcher.
Sheen's Lowest Point
Sheen famously threw away his career after going on a crazed coke and booze binge with a prostitute in 2010 that left him in a New York hospital.
As Radar exclusively reported at the time, the Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor was naked and out of control when cops busted into his trashed hotel suite, next to the room where his ex-wife Richards and their two young daughters were staying.
In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com the Major League star tried to downplay the severity of his actions.
"Oh my man, I’m fine," he said. "The story is totally overblown and overplayed as far as the reality of the scenario."
He also revealed he had no desire to detail exactly what happened that night: "I know what went down, and that’s where it will stay... under wraps."