Nothing Is Off Limits: Charlie Sheen's Explosive Netflix Documentary Trailer Reveals Details About His Wild Rise To Fame, Drug Addiction and Sobriety — With Appearances From Ex Denise Richards and Sean Penn

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the two-part documentary aka Charlie Sheen, coming out on September 10.

Sheen himself sat down to discuss his literal highs and lows and was joined by friends and family members like ex-wife Denise Richards, former co-star Jon Cryer, actor Sean Penn and even his former drug dealer Marco.

Sitting at a corner booth in a diner, the 59-year-old teased: "The stuff I plan on sharing is stuff I had made a sacred vow to only reveal to a therapist."

And he said nothing was off limits, adding: "When you got a lot of shame about a lot of stuff... Shame is suffocating."

The documentary comes out the day after Sheen's highly anticipated memoir, The Book of Sheen, is released.