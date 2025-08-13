'Hercules' Star Turned Trump Looney Kevin Sorbo Fumes Over Male On Football Team's Cheerleading Squad and Threatens to End Fandom — As 'Has Been' Actor Mocked Over 'Fragile' Stance

On Tuesday, August 12, Sorbo took to X to post a video of a male dancing in a cheerleading uniform while holding pom poms. In the clip, the unidentified man smiles and does a cheerleading routine.

"I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a new team now," the '90s star raged in the caption; however, plenty of users were quick to call out Sorbo for his ridiculous complaint.

"The fact that the man who portrayed freaking Hercules is so damn fragile is wild to me," one said in the comments section, and another went off, "Males have been cheerleaders since the practice began. This take feeds into the stereotype of the homophobic and bigoted conservative."

A person added: "You do know that every team has male dancers, right?" and a user mocked, "I had no idea that Temu Hercules was a triggered b----. I’m not surprised."