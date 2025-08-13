'Hercules' Star Turned Trump Looney Kevin Sorbo Fumes Over Male On Football Team's Cheerleading Squad and Threatens to End Fandom — As 'Has Been' Actor Mocked Over 'Fragile' Stance
Kevin Sorbo has found another way to cling to relevancy, this time raging over a man on an NFL team's cheerleading squad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old, best known for his role on the TV series Hercules, took to X to complain and even threatened to find a new team to root for.
Sorbo Ripped For Being 'Fragile'
On Tuesday, August 12, Sorbo took to X to post a video of a male dancing in a cheerleading uniform while holding pom poms. In the clip, the unidentified man smiles and does a cheerleading routine.
"I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a new team now," the '90s star raged in the caption; however, plenty of users were quick to call out Sorbo for his ridiculous complaint.
"The fact that the man who portrayed freaking Hercules is so damn fragile is wild to me," one said in the comments section, and another went off, "Males have been cheerleaders since the practice began. This take feeds into the stereotype of the homophobic and bigoted conservative."
A person added: "You do know that every team has male dancers, right?" and a user mocked, "I had no idea that Temu Hercules was a triggered b----. I’m not surprised."
Warrior Princess V. Hercules Feud
Sorbo joined MAGA and tossed out comments and conspiracy theories after watching his career fall apart, much like fellow '90s star Dean Cain.
Even Sorbo's fellow TV star, Lucy Lawless, who played Xena in the Hercules spin-off, Warrior Princess, has called him out for his drastically opposing views, including the time he caught flak for his vile comments about then-vice president Kamala Harris.
In 2024, Sorbo tweeted Harris should "say the N-word" to prove her Blackness. Lawless would hit back, claiming Sorbo has only stuck up for one Black person: suspected killer O.J. Simpson.
She claimed at the time: "The NZ summer, Feb 1995, when my character, Xena, was introduced into my husband's show, 'Hercules the Legendary Journeys.'
"We actors were sitting around, and I brought up a news item. I said, 'Guys, did you guys hear about that woman and her friend who were brutally murdered in LA? I think maybe the footballer did it!'"
"And Peanut [Sorbo] growled: 'Hey! I knew Nicole [Brown Simpson], and let me tell you… she was no picnic!' BOOM," Lawless added.
Lawless reportedly said Nicole "didn’t deserve to be stabbed to death." To which, Sorbo is accused of responding, "I'm just saying, she was a piece of work."
"It stuck in my mind because those Americanisms were unusual to us. But we knew what he meant," Lawless recalled.
Despite his shocking comments throughout the last couple of years, Sorbo thinks he will be welcomed back into Hollywood, even while being the "first canceled victim," all thanks to President Trump.
"Well, I'm the first cancel culture victim before I knew it was a term," the deluded Sorbo said during an interview with Fox News Digital.
"Hollywood booted me up a dozen years ago for things I was posting on the internet. And I looked at my age and I said, 'Oh, you guys are upset that I'm posting the truth? Is that a problem with you guys?' Because they hate the truth, and they hate anybody who's a Christian in Hollywood, anybody who is a conservative."
"So I'm like a double leper to them. I'm, like, kryptonite or something," he added.
However, Sorbo thinks things are changing.
He explained: "I think people are tired of it, and Hollywood's tired of losing money, like they're going to lose another $300million on this woke Disney movie with Snow White.
"I think the American people are fed up, and I think they showed it in the last election as well. They said enough is enough of this stuff. So I just think it's just the pendulum swinging back and forth, right? And I think we're going back to the right side now, and I'm a believer in going right and then left..."