'Has-Been' Jon Voight and MAGA Actors Set to Help Trump 'Save' Hollywood — As Leftist Stars Continue to Bash President

In January 2025, Trump assigned Voight and fellow "has-beens" Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone the job of " Special Ambassadors " in hopes of shaking up movies and television , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jon Voight is all but ready to apparently save Hollywood alongside President Trump , as he will make sure the industry caters more to the MAGA crowd.

According to reports, Voight and his manager Steven Paul will present Trump with a plan next week to help ramp up the industry. The duo are said to offer up changes on everything from film tax credits to tax codes and job training – all to possibly keep film production opportunities in America.

“It’s important that we compete with what’s going on around the world so there needs to be some sort of federal tax incentives," Paul said.

Despite the enthusiasm, the backlash was apparent on X as many mocked the idea.

"Just another has-been trying to hold on for dear life," one person joked, as another added: " Wouldn’t put too much stock in this."