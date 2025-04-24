Your tip
Jon Voight

'Has-Been' Jon Voight and MAGA Actors Set to Help Trump 'Save' Hollywood — As Leftist Stars Continue to Bash President

Split photo of Jon Voight, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump loyalist Jon Voight is ready to report to duty to change up Hollywood.

April 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Jon Voight is all but ready to apparently save Hollywood alongside President Trump, as he will make sure the industry caters more to the MAGA crowd.

In January 2025, Trump assigned Voight and fellow "has-beens" Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone the job of "Special Ambassadors" in hopes of shaking up movies and television, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

voight trump
Source: MEGA

Voight is gearing up to save Hollywood with Trump.

According to reports, Voight and his manager Steven Paul will present Trump with a plan next week to help ramp up the industry. The duo are said to offer up changes on everything from film tax credits to tax codes and job training – all to possibly keep film production opportunities in America.

“It’s important that we compete with what’s going on around the world so there needs to be some sort of federal tax incentives," Paul said.

Despite the enthusiasm, the backlash was apparent on X as many mocked the idea.

"Just another has-been trying to hold on for dear life," one person joked, as another added: " Wouldn’t put too much stock in this."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump appointed Voight as a 'Special Ambassador' to Hollywood along with other MAGA actors.

A third user asked: "John who?" and one raged, "So we’re only gonna get crap movies with Vince Vaughn, Ted Nugent, and Kevin Sorbo in them from now on?" referring to other stars who have been open about their love for Trump.

Earlier this year, on the heels of his election victory over Kamala Harris, the controversial politician took to Truth Social to highlight a few of his loyal supporters in Hollywood.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," he wrote at the time.

The 78-year-old continued: "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

"These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!" he added.

Voight, Stallone, and Gibson have been on the Trump train for quite some time, with Angelina Jolie's father even landing a position on Trump's board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in March 2019.

gibson
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson (pictured) was also appointed as an ambassador as was Sylvester Stallone

The Rocky actor also labeled Trump "the second George Washington" during a speech at Mar-A-Lago following the November election, while Gibson bashed Harris' intelligence.

The actors will try their best to combat the liberal side of Hollywood who are against the president, including Richard Gere.

The Pretty Woman star has not held back when it comes to criticizing Trump, even accusing him of being a "thug."

While accepting an International Goya Award award, Gere said: "We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States.

"But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere."

Following Trump's victory, Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, packed up and left America.

richard gere weight gain spain life america
Source: MEGA

Richard Gere is one of many actors in Hollywood who have bashed the president.

Rumors then quickly spread Trump was the reason Gere and Silva left the country for Spain, but it doesn't seem like it's their forever residence.

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," Silva said.

"I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So we come back and forth."

