Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Admits They 'Miss America' After Couple Moved to Spain Following Trump's Shocking Victory — Despite Actor Calling President a 'Thug and Bully'
Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, may have packed up and left America following Donald Trump's victory, but that doesn't mean they don't want to return.
Rumors quickly spread Trump's win was the reason Gere and Silva left the country for Spain – as many celebrities changed addresses as well, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2024, the Pretty Woman actor is said to have been feeling "happier than ever" since his move, while Silva, 42, also said she felt "privileged" to be able to "escape and go somewhere."
Before bailing, the pair sold their Connecticut ranch and began their new life in Madrid with their sons Alexander, 6, and James, 4, as well as Silva's son Albert, 11.
While in Spain, Gere has continued to call out Trump, even while accepting an International Goya Award award.
'We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere," he said at the time.
Despite the apparent good times, Silva admitted their feelings have change and they miss America.
"For a few years and then come back (to America). But we're always coming back," Silva said when asked by Daily Mail if she is planning to stay in Madrid permanently.
She continued: "We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here. I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So we come back and forth."
Gere, who has denied the couple's move was due to Trump, recently gushed about Spain, and said: "It's the same people. Just a different place. It doesn't change the world. Spain's beautiful."
RadarOnline.com revealed the Chicago star is still living it up in Spain, despite missing his previous residence.
An insider said the movie star is "playing house-hubby and loves it."
They continued: "He's also gained weight from all the delicious paella, croquettes, tortillas de patatas, and churros he's been devouring like crazy and washing down with bottles of fine wine from his own cellar. Forget America Gigolo – he's more like American jiggle-o now."
Meanwhile, the 75-year-old feels more free in Spain, as the insider said: "Richard was much more constrained while in America, where he felt the same pressure as other actors to stay fit and lean.
"He isn't nearly as shallow as people may think. He played into the hot guy stereotype, but he's much more nuanced than that and happy to let go."
"Now, his attitude is, 'So what if I've got a belly roll?'" the source added.
Many Hollywood stars vowed to leave the country following Trump's shocking win over Kamala Harris, including Rosie O'Donnell who moved to Ireland.
"Rosie wanted out of the United States, but her transitioning child was especially thrilled to make the move," a source said of the actress' 12-year-old child, Clay.
The insider continued: "Her grandparents were born in Ireland and she always felt a connection to the country. When Dakota changed her gender identity, Rosie wanted to make sure she chose an LGBT-plus friendly place."