EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere 'Secretly Piling on Pounds' As He Lives it Up Enjoying Good Life in Spain After Fleeing America – 'He's More Like an American Jiggle-o!'
Aging screen hunk Richard Gere has gone chunk while living the good life in Spain with his young wife and kids.
The 75-year-old Pretty Woman star appears to be going hog wild over the local cuisine and has packed on an estimated 30lbs.
A source said: "He's playing house-hubby and loves it.
"He's also gained weight from all the delicious paella, croquettes, tortillas de patatas, and churros he's been devouring like crazy and washing down with bottles of fine wine from his own cellar."
The Days of Heaven star moved to Spain with his wife of five years, Alejandra Silva, 42, their two sons, Alexander, 5, and James, 4, and Silva's son Albert, 11, last year.
The source said: "She's from Spain and wanted to move back, and he's adjusting very well. He's enjoying his life and not worried about his figure." It's a far cry from his Hollywood heyday.
"Richard was much more constrained while in America, where he felt the same pressure as other actors to stay fit and lean.
"He isn't nearly as shallow as people may think. He played into the hot guy stereotype, but he's much more nuanced than that and happy to let go.
"Now, his attitude is, 'So what if I've got a belly roll?'"
But weight-loss specialist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Gere, warned the actor may be asking for trouble by piling on pounds.
He noted: "For most people, excess weight is a risk factor for 60 different diseases."