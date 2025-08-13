Your tip
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Rambling Old Man': Trump 'Dementia' Fears Erupt After Don's Bizarre Rant About 'Grass' During Kennedy Center Honorees Announcement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged about his knowledge of grass at a press conference announcing the Kennedy Center honorees.

Aug. 13 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's inability to stay on script hasn't helped calm concerns about his mental acuity.

Critics on social media branded the president "Dementia Don" once again after he boasted about his knowledge of grass and struggled to piece together coherent sentences during his speech announcing the Kennedy Center Awards honorees, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shifting Praise

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump pivoted from praising the honorees to boasting about his administration.

At a press conference on Wednesday, August 13, Trump, 79, announced country music legend George Strait, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, rock group Kiss and actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford were this year's honorees.

Trump's speech jumped from praising the honorees to himself as he boasted about his administration's accomplishments since taking office in January and upcoming projects, including renovations at the White House and the Kennedy Center.

The president told reporters his administration was going to "fix up a place called Washington, D.C.," which, according to Trump, has fallen into despair but will soon be made "so beautiful again."

'I Own A Lot of Golf Courses'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump slurred his speech and appeared to struggle to read at times.

Part of the so-called Make D.C. Beautiful Again plan involved replacing the "old, tired and exhausted" grass at D.C. parks.

Trump said: "We'll redo the grass with the finest grasses. I know a lot about grass. I own a lot of golf courses.

"If you don't have good grass, you aren't in business very long."

The president then randomly added, "Lindsey Graham. Good poll numbers, Lindsey, congratulations," prompting the camera to quickly cut to the Republican senator, who awkwardly laughed off Trump's bizarre remark.

'Rambling Old Man'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said he knows 'a lot about grass' because he owns 'a lot of golf courses.'

Social media users didn't hold back as they shared their thoughts on yet another erratic Trump press conference.

One X user commented: "This is what a word salad actually looks like. Dementia Don at it again."

A second echoed: "This is 'Rambling Old Man'—Director's Cut. It just keeps going and going and going."

Another said: "What the hell is he talking about? He is insane."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users said Trump sounded 'drunk' and 'totally unfit.'

Others mocked Trump knows "a lot about grass" and shared photos of overgrown weeds at his ex-wife Ivana Trump's gravesite at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Many called out Trump for slurring, stumbling over his words, and appearing to struggle to read at the podium throughout his speech.

An X user said: "This is the 2nd day in a row he sounds drunk as f--- and I know he doesn't drink, so what the hell is happening?"

Another wrote: "He's totally unfit, he rambled on like an incoherent, ready-for-the-rubber-room psych patient."

A third added: "I used to feel a bit sluggish and slurred when I took my sleep meds too late. Definitely overmedicated."

This isn't the first time Trump has sparked "dementia" accusations. Just last week the president made headlines when he spoke to press while talking a walk on the roof of the White House.

Trump claimed his unusual stroll was for the purpose of inspecting the building for the upcoming grand ballroom addition.

Mere days later Trump raised red flags again when he warned "1929" would happen again without his tariffs in an unhinged Truth Social post. Critics noted President Hoover's tariffs caused the Great Depression.

