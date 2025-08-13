'Rambling Old Man': Trump 'Dementia' Fears Erupt After Don's Bizarre Rant About 'Grass' During Kennedy Center Honorees Announcement

At a press conference on Wednesday, August 13, Trump, 79, announced country music legend George Strait, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, rock group Kiss and actors Sylvester Stallone and Michael Crawford were this year's honorees.

Trump's speech jumped from praising the honorees to himself as he boasted about his administration's accomplishments since taking office in January and upcoming projects, including renovations at the White House and the Kennedy Center.

The president told reporters his administration was going to "fix up a place called Washington, D.C.," which, according to Trump, has fallen into despair but will soon be made "so beautiful again."