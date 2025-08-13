Inside Bryan Kohberger's 'Pathetic' Existence At 'Filthy' Max-Security Prison — as Convicted Killer Cries Over Not Getting Any Sleep

According to reports, Kohberger is "extremely annoyed" and losing sleep due to his fellow inmates who are mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell, and the taunts are "driving him crazy."

Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation, told the outlet: "The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell.

"They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."

The former criminology student is currently being kept in a cell all by himself and is only let into "the cage" one hour a day for recreation; however, he is in restraints.

He is also only allowed one shower every other day.