Inside Bryan Kohberger's 'Pathetic' Existence At 'Filthy' Max-Security Prison — as Convicted Killer Cries Over Not Getting Any Sleep
Bryan Kohberger is already finding his new life behind bars miserable as the convicted killer has barely been getting any sleep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 30-year-old is currently rotting at Idaho Maximum Security Institution after being sentenced to life for slaughtering four college students.
Kohberger Can't Sleep Due To Taunts
According to reports, Kohberger is "extremely annoyed" and losing sleep due to his fellow inmates who are mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell, and the taunts are "driving him crazy."
Retired homicide detective Chris McDonough, who works for the Cold Case Foundation, told the outlet: "The inmates are tormenting him at night and almost all hours of the day, taunting him through the vents in his cell.
"They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking turns doing it. It's relentless. He's extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them."
The former criminology student is currently being kept in a cell all by himself and is only let into "the cage" one hour a day for recreation; however, he is in restraints.
He is also only allowed one shower every other day.
'Littered With Human Urine'
The prison has faced criticism over its treatment of inmates in solitary confinement, as well as for its poor conditions, which, according to Idaho Statesman, led to a mass six-day hunger strike in 2024 in protest of its conditions.
The inmates who participated in the protest raged over several issues with the prison, which is surrounded by a double perimeter fence reinforced with razor wire, according to its website. They claimed there are delays in access to medical care, long bouts of isolation. They also noted the demeaning "cages."
According to the publication, these cages were described as "large chain link-like metal boxes each man is placed into, littered with human urine and feces that have soaked into the concrete."
Meanwhile, while inmates housed in the lower-security section of the prison have access to an open outdoor recreation area, the space is alleged to be filled with trash and bodily fluids.
Some inmates claimed the prison's HVAC system hasn't been cleaned in years, leading the vents to be filled with nothing but garbage, urine, and feces.
The prison denied the allegations, claiming the "recreation enclosures" are regularly cleaned, and said inmates may request the vents in their cells be cleaned if needed.
"Safety is our number one priority for everyone living and working in our facilities," the Idaho Department of Corrections said in a statement.
The prison also responded to backlash over prisoners in isolation, explaining: "Long-term restrictive housing is not a disciplinary sanction; it is a housing assignment designed to manage specific behaviors."
Kohberger is housed in the same facility as Chad Daybell, who was convicted in the 2019 killings of his first wife and two of his second wife's children, and serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech.
On July 23, Kohberger was officially sentenced by Judge Steven Hippler and was given four life sentences – one for each of his victims: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl.
Given his chance to speak, the "remorseless" killer uttered: "I respectfully decline."