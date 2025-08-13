Exposing Barack's Secrets: Obama's Wife Michelle Reveals Husband's Strange Obsession In New Interview — As Divorce Rumors Continue To Surround Former First Couple

Michelle has become extra chatty about her husband ever since his July 16 appearance on her podcast, where the former Commander-in-Chief came on to help shut down rumors that the couple was headed for a divorce.

"She took me back! It was touch-and-go for a while," Barack joked about the state of their marriage.

Michelle acknowledged how her notable absence from her husband's side at several high-profile Washington D.C. events fed into the speculation, stating how when she isn't with him, "folks think we're divorced."

She continued to hammer on about how the duo has had some serious rough patches during the marriage, but that she's completely on board with sticking it out through the difficult years.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times," Michelle dramatically confessed.