Michelle Obama

Exposing Barack's Secrets: Obama's Wife Michelle Reveals Husband's Strange Obsession In New Interview — As Divorce Rumors Continue To Surround Former First Couple

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama revealed her husband always carries some form of lucky charm in his pocket.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Michelle Obama revealed a strange obsession her husband, Barack Obama, has when it comes to always carrying an item to bring him good luck, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady, 61, shared his superstitious ways during her IMO podcast on Wednesday, August 13, while hosting women's college basketball coach Dawn Staley, who was wearing a colorful necklace with charms given to her by a pediatric cancer patient.

Lucky Charms as 'Perspective'

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle revealed how Barack carries around lucky charms given to him by admirers.

"My husband has the same. Barack, he has over the course of his first campaign, people come and give them their lucky charms, you know, and it could be a rabbit's foot, a little Buddha, or whatever it was. But so many people were praying for him and would give something precious to him." Michelle shared about how the former president began collecting the items during his presidential run in 2007.

"And he kept all those things. He has a drawer full of them. And even to this day, he takes a few of them every day and puts them in his pocket, just a mix, just in the same way. It's perspective, and it's a blessing," she added about how Barack is never without an item that can bring him good fortune.

Marriage Was 'Touch and Go'

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.
Source: MEGA

Michelle admitted that her absence from high-profile events helped fuel divorce speculation.

Michelle has become extra chatty about her husband ever since his July 16 appearance on her podcast, where the former Commander-in-Chief came on to help shut down rumors that the couple was headed for a divorce.

"She took me back! It was touch-and-go for a while," Barack joked about the state of their marriage.

Michelle acknowledged how her notable absence from her husband's side at several high-profile Washington D.C. events fed into the speculation, stating how when she isn't with him, "folks think we're divorced."

She continued to hammer on about how the duo has had some serious rough patches during the marriage, but that she's completely on board with sticking it out through the difficult years.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man. And we've had some really hard times," Michelle dramatically confessed.

Dealing With the 'Bad' Times

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle said she had no plans to ever leave her husband, no matter how miserable things get.

During the August 6 episode of IMO, Michelle hammered home how, even though there was a full decade where she hated being in her marriage, she had no plans on ever leaving Barack for good.

"A lot of people joke about the fact that it's like, there are 10 years when I didn't like my husband, right?" the Chicago native noted about her infamous 2022 confession that she "couldn't stand” Barack for a decade of their nearly 33-year marriage.

"We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds," she dished about how the couple has no plans to split and will stay together through thick and thin.

No Regrets

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Michelle is done with accompanying her husband to his duties as a former president.

Despite Michelle's united front with Barack on her podcast, a source told RadarOnline.com that his appearance was to quell the ongoing split rumors.

One said, “Everyone around the Obamas is saying the show was just a very well-orchestrated, and even almost scripted, denial of the truth — they are done!”

The Becoming author has admitted she's thrilled to be living a life independent of her husband's and the duties that come with being a former United States president.

"One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend," Michelle declared in June.

"Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it, you know? It's my life now, and I can say that, now," she proudly added about finally living life on her terms.

