Netflix Brutally Ridiculed For 'Cyberbully' Chrissy Teigen's Appearance On Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Show — Despite Model Once Telling Teen Reality Star To Commit Suicide
Meghan Markle has baffled fans after inviting model Chrissy Teigen on the upcoming second season of her troubled Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, RadarOnline.com can report.
Prince Harry's wife, who has become a vocal advocate against cyberbullying, welcomed Teigen even after she previously told a former child star online to kill herself.
New Season, New Controversy
Netflix has just released a trailer for the new season of Markle's lifestyle show, featuring the 44-year-old chitchatting with a steady stream of celebrity guests.
But fans zeroed in on one surprising cameo: Teigen.
As part of a montage of celebs, Teigen and Markle can be seen crafting in the Duchess' home, having a grand time. Teigen even boasts to her partner: "Oh my gosh, I could do this every day."
'Everything Wrong With Our Culture'
The former Sports Illustrated model faced a major backlash in 2021 when she tweeted to a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden, encouraging her to end her life.
Although Teigen, 39, has repeatedly apologized for the comments, critics on X were shocked to see her laughing and smiling with Markle.
One person tweeted: "It's no surprise these two no-talent, camera-chasing grifters are friends. Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen are everything that's wrong with our culture."
Critics Bash 'Bully' Teigen
Another echoed: "This is one of MeMe's 'friends?' This is a whole new kind of ICK! One of the few 'cancelled' that I actually agreed with."
While a third blasted: "Supporting Chrissy Teigen, a bully who encouraged self-harm to a minor using social media, is like supporting a sex offender who welcomes children to visit their home."
And a fourth slammed: "(Markle) is fronting a campaign against online bullying, and her guest is Chrissy Teigen. It crosses so many lines for people, it's very clear they are sickened and appalled at this pair of degenerates pretending to be nice humans on the second half of a series that has already bombed."
Plea for Forgiveness
Stodden, who came out as non-binary in 2021, previously revealed Teigen's offensive remark took place via a direct message in 2011, when they were under heavy public scrutiny for their marriage to a then-50-year-old man, actor Doug Hutchinson.
Teigen was vocal about her hatred for Stodden, often publicly tweeting messages wishing they would take a "dirt nap" and "go to sleep forever."
In response to the backlash, Teigen, who is married to John Legend, begged for forgiveness, saying: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be.
"I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior, but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."
"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved, and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly," she went on. "These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"