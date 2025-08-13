Netflix Brutally Ridiculed For 'Cyberbully' Chrissy Teigen's Appearance On Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Show — Despite Model Once Telling Teen Reality Star To Commit Suicide 

Stodden, who came out as non-binary in 2021, previously revealed Teigen's offensive remark took place via a direct message in 2011, when they were under heavy public scrutiny for their marriage to a then-50-year-old man, actor Doug Hutchinson.

Teigen was vocal about her hatred for Stodden, often publicly tweeting messages wishing they would take a "dirt nap" and "go to sleep forever."

In response to the backlash, Teigen, who is married to John Legend, begged for forgiveness, saying: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be.

"I was an insecure, attention-seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior, but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

"I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved, and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly," she went on. "These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"