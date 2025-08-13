Ashley Biden's Secret Pain Exposed in Bombshell Diary: Ex-Prez Joe's Daughter, 44, 'Revealed Details About Sex Addiction, Drug Abuse and Showering With Dad' — as She Files For Divorce From Husband, 59
The hits keep coming for Jill and Joe Biden's daughter.
Ashley Biden's stolen private diary revealing her hidden pain over tragic family issues has resurfaced in the wake of her divorce filing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ashley, 44, filed for divorce from her plastic surgeon husband, Dr. Howard Krein, 58, after 13 years of marriage in Philadelphia on Monday, August 11.
Stolen Diary
The Bidens are no strangers to scandal and controversy. Ashley's half-brother Hunter Biden's past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, relations with sex workers, embarrassing nude selfies and legal and criminal issues have been plastered around the world for all to see.
While Joe and Hunter have long been targets for critics and Donald Trump supporters, Ashley has mostly lived her life out of the spotlight.
Things took a drastic turn in 2020, though, when Ashley's personal diary was stolen and sold for $40,000 to the conservative group Project Veritas.
Ashley's stolen diary revealed her own battle with drugs and alcohol, sex addiction, affairs and being "hypersexualized in her youth."
Initially, the Bidens did not explicitly confirm whether or not the diary was real. And while Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe said the group never published the full contents of Ashley's diary because the Bidens' lawyers refused to confirm its authenticity, other outlets eventually published Ashley's alleged writings.
The entries were dated from January to September of 2019, when Ashley was in her late 30s.
Ashley's 'Confessions' In The Diary
She wrote about checking into a Florida-based outpatient rehab facility, relapsing and being "boy crazy" from a young age.
One entry read: "I have always been boy crazy. Hyper-sexualized @ a young age... I remember somewhat being sexualized with (first cousin) Caroline; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)."
Another stated: "I relapsed. F---ing again. The difference this time around was that I told Elizabeth, Mom + Dad this morning. Mom + Dad worried but incredibly supportive. I am so lucky to have them on my side."
Ashley also wrote about her marriage, saying: "Here I am talking about another man when I am married! It all feels strange.
"Started hanging out with a new guy… It's been refreshing to be able to kiss another man."
Divorce Details
A representative for Ashley reportedly confirmed she filed for divorce from Krein, as divorce complaints themselves are not public records in Philadelphia.
After filing for divorce, Ashley took to Instagram and shared cryptic messages with "freedom" as an underlying theme. One post included a selfie of the former president's daughter walking through a park set to Beyoncé's Freedom, while another included an inspirational quote with Lauryn Hill's Freedom Time playing in the background.
Ashley and Krein were said to still be on good terms last year – and the plastic surgeon was even in the Oval Office when Joe made his decision to drop out of the race.
But by Thanksgiving, Krein was absent from family holiday photos, and Ashley ditched her wedding ring.
Details on what exactly prompted the former first daughter to file for divorce remain unclear.
The former couple was introduced to each other in 2010 by Ashley's late half-brother Beau.
They tied the knot in 2012 in Delaware with Joe and Jill hosting the reception in their backyard.