EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Jennifer Aniston's Romance With Hypnotherapist — After Pals Warn He's a Gold-Digger
Jennifer Aniston has told pals: "I've been happy on my own, but I'm also open to sharing my life with someone – as long as it feels right."
The 56-year-old Friends star was gushing behind the scenes about dating hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, 49, RadarOnline.com can reveal – despite fears he’s a gold-digger.
Concerns For His Finances
Unlucky-in-love Aniston has been secretly seeing Curtis for several months after being introduced by a mutual friend.
She had read his book Shift, co-written with Sara Hadir, and was drawn to his work in self-help and wellness.
Sources tell us the pair began as friends before romance developed – but pals of the actress have now expressed concern over the financial dynamic between the duo.
Curtis, an author and self-styled spiritual coach, is said to be preparing to move into Aniston's Los Angeles mansion after weeks of dating.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com he is "confident and driven" but "doesn’t have much money" compared with the actress, whose net worth is estimated at more than $300million.
One source claimed she is covering the costs of luxury travel, private dining and retreats, adding: "She's always been generous in her relationships, and this time is no exception."
The couple went public earlier this summer during a yacht holiday in Mallorca with friends including Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka, where Curtis was photographed massaging Aniston's shoulders and embracing her.
They have since flown by private jet, visited the Sunset Tower Hotel in Hollywood, and spent time at the wellness retreat Ventana Big Sur.
Another insider alleged Curtis "barely picked up one check" during the trips. Despite the concerns, Aniston’s friends say she is "grounded, fulfilled and very happy" in her new relationship.
She has kept her dating life private since divorcing Brad Pitt in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2018, focusing on work, including her role in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, which returns for a fourth season on September 17.
Curtis, whose Instagram bio states his mission is "to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM", represents a departure from Aniston's previous high-profile partners.
A source close to her said: "He's really very different from anyone she's dated before – very spiritual and not into the shallow celebrity world."
The pair share an interest in wellness.
In May, Aniston featured Shift in a social media post, and Curtis later joined her on a Mallorca yacht trip that insiders described as "lavish."
Friends say the actress has told them she is "not about to let money get in the way" of the relationship.
In June, Aniston admitted she had gone through "a really intensive few years of work," and she was forcing herself to make time for travel.
"I'm a bit of a workaholic, so I'm trying to take some time to not work," she said.
Curtis's background includes public speaking, corporate coaching and private hypnotherapy sessions.
His approach, combining visualization techniques and lifestyle guidance, has attracted clients in entertainment and business.