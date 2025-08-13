EXCLUSIVE: Truth About Jennifer Aniston's Romance With Hypnotherapist — After Pals Warn He's a Gold-Digger

Another insider alleged Curtis "barely picked up one check" during the trips. Despite the concerns, Aniston’s friends say she is "grounded, fulfilled and very happy" in her new relationship.

She has kept her dating life private since divorcing Brad Pitt in 2005 and Justin Theroux in 2018, focusing on work, including her role in the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show, which returns for a fourth season on September 17.

Curtis, whose Instagram bio states his mission is "to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM", represents a departure from Aniston's previous high-profile partners.

A source close to her said: "He's really very different from anyone she's dated before – very spiritual and not into the shallow celebrity world."

The pair share an interest in wellness.

In May, Aniston featured Shift in a social media post, and Curtis later joined her on a Mallorca yacht trip that insiders described as "lavish."

Friends say the actress has told them she is "not about to let money get in the way" of the relationship.