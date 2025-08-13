EXCLUSIVE: Shocking Ozzy Osbourne Documentaries Set to Show His Final Steps and Hours As Streamers Enter Into ‘Ghoulish’ Race to Put Out Posthumous Films First
Ozzy Osbourne isn't getting to rest in peace, as streamers and broadcasters are locked in what fans have blasted as a "ghoulish" race to be first to air grim posthumous documentaries featuring the late Black Sabbath hellraiser.
The rocker, who died last month aged 76 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, is at the center of a heated race between two major broadcasters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Both the BBC and Paramount+ have produced documentaries chronicling his final years, and both are vying to be the first to reach audiences.
Who Will Be First?
The BBC's film, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, is set to be shown on August 18, nearly two months ahead of Paramount+'s Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, which is expected in the autumn.
A TV insider said: "It's looking like the BBC might just pip Paramount+ to the post. Both want to be first because they know how huge Ozzy's fanbase is, but they're also committed to making sure the films are respectful and have the Osbourne family's approval.
"But fans have been calling it all a grim cash grab, and it seems very ghoulish."
The BBC documentary began filming before Ozzy's Parkinson's diagnosis and follows his return from Los Angeles to the UK after decades in the US.
It captures one of his last public performances – a Back to the Beginning gig in Birmingham on July 5, just 17 days before he died from a heart attack.
Viewers will see intimate moments at home with wife Sharon, 72, and their pet Pomeranians, as well as preparations for that final concert.
What Will Viewers See?
Clare Sillery, the BBC's head of commissioning for documentaries, said: "We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures their journey home, filled with humor, reflection, and the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon.
"We hope it brings comfort and joy to fans as they remember his extraordinary life."
Paramount+'s No Escape From Now promises what producers describe as "a deeply personal portrait" of the singer's final chapter, focusing on the harsh realities of his illness, his determination to take the stage again, and Sharon's role in helping him get there.
Filming for both projects spanned more than three years, with extensive family access granted to each.
Ozzy's son, Jack, supported his grieving mother at Ozzy's funeral, describing his father as both larger-than-life and deeply human.
"I was so lucky to be part of the small group that called him dad," he said. "I know how rare that is."
RadarOnline.com can also reveal The BBC's first images from Coming Home show Osbourne leaning into Sharon, walking stick in hand, smiling in their living room.
It's a moment that contrasts sharply with the public image of the wild, bat-biting frontman, and a reminder of the quiet domestic life he often retreated to.
The BBC originally planned to title its film Home to Roost, while Paramount+ announced No Escape From Now earlier this year.
But a Sony-backed biopic is also in production; however, it is not expected until next year.
For now, two documentaries – one on public television, one on streaming – are set to tell the story of the metal icon's last journey.
And, fittingly for a man whose career thrived on spectacle and rivalry, even in death, there's a race to take the stage first.