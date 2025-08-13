Taylor Swift's Album Leak Crisis: Singer's New Record 'The Life of a Showgirl' Features 'Diss Tracks For Blake Lively, Trump' and Trolls Who Claim 'Romance With Travis Kelce Is a PR Stunt'
Taylor Swift has broken the internet this week between teasing her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast and announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Amid the Swiftie chaos online, photos of the pop billionaire's alleged new album leaked on social media, claiming to show the inside cover and track list.
True to Swift's songwriting history, sources claimed The Life of a Showgirl features tunes inspired by rumors her relationship was a "PR stunt," being dragged into longtime best friend Blake Lively's legal drama and a "private dark" chapter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Easter Eggs
Swift has developed quite the reputation for sneaking clues about her music and its overlap with her personal life into her brand, leading obsessed fans to analyze every inch of her social media posts, marketing, visuals, lyrics and even red carpet looks.
So when grainy images of an alleged copy of The Life of a Showgirl were leaked online, Swifties were quick to get the photos and shared their theories on message boards.
One shot showed the inside of a vinyl record cover with song titles printed in an edgy, red font against a black background and an image of Swift sprawled across a row of chairs in the center.
A second snap included a closeup of an alleged track with Sabrina Carpenter entitled The Life of a Showgirl. The text next to the title read, "Written by Taylor Swift, Max Martin and Shellback."
Lively's Legal War
Fans pointed out Swift released a Spotify playlist exclusively featuring songs she produced with Martin and Shellback, seemingly suggesting Jack Antonoff did not work on her 12th album.
Other titles on the leaked track list included Ruin the Friendship, Father Figure, Oldest Daughter, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor and Cancelled!
An insider reportedly said: "Taylor is in such a good space right now, but there was an awareness that she couldn't ignore all the drama.
"There are Easter eggs (in the new album) about how she overcame the drama with Blake (Lively). And she does, in her own way, address people who believed her relationship with Travis (Kelce) was a PR stunt."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift was put in the middle of Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director when Baldoni named her in a court filing and temporarily subpoenaed her.
The Gossip Girl alum referred to the singer as one of her "dragons" while comparing herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi in a private text message to Baldoni.
Sources said Lively touting their friendship to Baldoni made the Cruel Summer singer feel "used" and "exploited," ending the friendship.
An insider noted: "She did write about Blake last year, but it's no longer the focus of the album because she wanted it to be positive and feel-good."
'Dark Chapters'
Of course, it wouldn't be a Swift album if she did not write about her love life.
An insider shared: "Some of the songs sound dramatic in terms of the instrumental, but the lyrical content on a few is romantic.
"It is absolutely inspired by Travis. Being loved by him has really helped her overcome some dark chapters in her life.
"He is proof that there are kind men out there with good hearts, and fans will hear how happy she is in the songs."
In addition to her romance with Kelce and friendship with Lively, sources claimed Swift was also inspired by last year's presidential election, during which then-candidate Donald Trump attacked the singer following her endorsement of Kamala Harris.
A source said TS12 "isn't a political record," but the billionaire was "motivated by the excitement around Kamala last year, which is when she recorded some of the songs."
They added: "Taylor has a point to prove and is ready to silence people who said her career has 'broke' because she went 'woke.'"