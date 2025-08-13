Taylor Swift's Album Leak Crisis: Singer's New Record 'The Life of a Showgirl' Features 'Diss Tracks For Blake Lively, Trump' and Trolls Who Claim 'Romance With Travis Kelce Is a PR Stunt'

Taylor Swift has broken the internet this week between teasing her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast and announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Amid the Swiftie chaos online, photos of the pop billionaire's alleged new album leaked on social media, claiming to show the inside cover and track list.

True to Swift's songwriting history, sources claimed The Life of a Showgirl features tunes inspired by rumors her relationship was a "PR stunt," being dragged into longtime best friend Blake Lively's legal drama and a "private dark" chapter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.