Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Album Leak Crisis: Singer's New Record 'The Life of a Showgirl' Features 'Diss Tracks For Blake Lively, Trump' and Trolls Who Claim 'Romance With Travis Kelce Is a PR Stunt'

Split photo of Blake Lively, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Taylor Swift wrote songs about Blake Lively and Travis Kelce on 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift has broken the internet this week between teasing her appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast and announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Amid the Swiftie chaos online, photos of the pop billionaire's alleged new album leaked on social media, claiming to show the inside cover and track list.

True to Swift's songwriting history, sources claimed The Life of a Showgirl features tunes inspired by rumors her relationship was a "PR stunt," being dragged into longtime best friend Blake Lively's legal drama and a "private dark" chapter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Easter Eggs

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift announced her 12th album at 12:12 A.M. on August 12.

Swift has developed quite the reputation for sneaking clues about her music and its overlap with her personal life into her brand, leading obsessed fans to analyze every inch of her social media posts, marketing, visuals, lyrics and even red carpet looks.

So when grainy images of an alleged copy of The Life of a Showgirl were leaked online, Swifties were quick to get the photos and shared their theories on message boards.

One shot showed the inside of a vinyl record cover with song titles printed in an edgy, red font against a black background and an image of Swift sprawled across a row of chairs in the center.

A second snap included a closeup of an alleged track with Sabrina Carpenter entitled The Life of a Showgirl. The text next to the title read, "Written by Taylor Swift, Max Martin and Shellback."

Article continues below advertisement

Lively's Legal War

Photo of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift was dragged into Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni last year.

Fans pointed out Swift released a Spotify playlist exclusively featuring songs she produced with Martin and Shellback, seemingly suggesting Jack Antonoff did not work on her 12th album.

Other titles on the leaked track list included Ruin the Friendship, Father Figure, Oldest Daughter, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor and Cancelled!

An insider reportedly said: "Taylor is in such a good space right now, but there was an awareness that she couldn't ignore all the drama.

"There are Easter eggs (in the new album) about how she overcame the drama with Blake (Lively). And she does, in her own way, address people who believed her relationship with Travis (Kelce) was a PR stunt."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively referred to Swift as one of her 'dragons' when comparing herself to Khaleesi in a text message to Baldoni.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift was put in the middle of Lively's legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director when Baldoni named her in a court filing and temporarily subpoenaed her.

The Gossip Girl alum referred to the singer as one of her "dragons" while comparing herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi in a private text message to Baldoni.

Sources said Lively touting their friendship to Baldoni made the Cruel Summer singer feel "used" and "exploited," ending the friendship.

An insider noted: "She did write about Blake last year, but it's no longer the focus of the album because she wanted it to be positive and feel-good."

Article continues below advertisement

'Dark Chapters'

Photo of Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Sources said Swift wrote about how Kelce helped her 'overcome some dark chapters in her life.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Fleetwood Mac

EXCLUSIVE: Crazed Torments Behind 'Tusk' Revealed 46 Years After Release of Fleetwood Mac's Epic Double-Album Ode to Excess

photo of Gwyneth Paltrow

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk 'Horrified' and 'Triggered' After Goop Queen Revealed Sex Secrets With A-list Hunks... Including Ben Affleck's 'Teab---ing Move

Of course, it wouldn't be a Swift album if she did not write about her love life.

An insider shared: "Some of the songs sound dramatic in terms of the instrumental, but the lyrical content on a few is romantic.

"It is absolutely inspired by Travis. Being loved by him has really helped her overcome some dark chapters in her life.

"He is proof that there are kind men out there with good hearts, and fans will hear how happy she is in the songs."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her romance with Kelce and friendship with Lively, sources claimed Swift was also inspired by last year's presidential election, during which then-candidate Donald Trump attacked the singer following her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

A source said TS12 "isn't a political record," but the billionaire was "motivated by the excitement around Kamala last year, which is when she recorded some of the songs."

They added: "Taylor has a point to prove and is ready to silence people who said her career has 'broke' because she went 'woke.'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.