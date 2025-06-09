Taylor Swift's Harsh Reaction to Scooter Braun Buying Her Master Recordings Left Him 'Shocked' — As Former Music Manager Has 'A Lot of Guilt' Over Career

While looking back on the Swift fiasco, Braun said he thought buying her former label, Big Machine, in 2019 would be an "exciting thing."

But soon after the sale was final, the Love Story singer said she was "sad and grossed out" by Braun controlling her master recordings in a Tumblr post.

She further accused Braun of "incessant, manipulative bullying."

Braun said: "When I bought Big Machine, I thought I was going to work with all the artists on Big Machine. I thought it was going to be an exciting thing."