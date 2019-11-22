Scooter Fires Back At Taylor, Says Family Is Receiving ‘Death Threats’ From Her Angry Fans Braun accuses Swift of dodging his calls, making up falsities to fit her ‘narrative.’

Scooter Braun has remained silent throughout his heated feud with Taylor Swift, but now that things have taken a turn for the worse, he’s finally speaking out.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram statement published this Friday, November 22, the talent manager, 38, slammed the “Reputation” singer, 29, for allegedly creating falsities to fit her “narrative” and prompting her fans to threaten Braun and his family.

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above,” he started.

Braun — who represents various A-listers including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Justin Bieber — explained that realizing just how violent things have gotten, he is unsure how to approach the situation, but knows that no issue is worth jeopardizing a person’s safety.

“I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways. While disappointed that you have remained silent after being notified by your attorney 4 days ago of these ongoing threats, I’m still hopeful we can fix this,” Braun wrote. “We are living in a time of pointless violence and as a husband and father I am concerned.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Swift published a social media statement last week saying that Braun and Big Machine Records tricked her into giving away her music to them, and now that they owned it, they weren’t allowing her to perform it freely. She also urged her fans to tell Braun exactly what they think of the situation — all while claiming that Braun has been bullying her for years.

Now, Braun — backed up by many of his famous clients — has turned the tables, saying that Swift’s message is a form of bullying, and has caused a wave of threats to come his way. He also said that Swift is more than able to perform her songs, and that she’s simply making up falsities instead of agreeing to meet with him to resolve the issue.

“This is a world filled with toxic division where people express their opinions over social media instead of having conversations in person. I want no part in that. To be frank I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remember them to be pleasant and respectful. Knowing what I know now all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation,” he said.

In his post, he tagged Swift, adding that while he didn’t intend to get into a social media war, he no longer feels he has a choice.

“I’m open to ALL possibilities. My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last 6 months have all been rejected. While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here we are. This game of telephone isn’t working,” Braun wrote.

He then explained the music deal, insisting that Swift’s claims that he’s putting restrictions on her performances are entirely false.

“While I am frustrated with your accusations and respectfully disagree with many of your statements, it is important that I am clear – no artist should ever feel concerned or bullied. I have spent my entire career in service of creatives and artists, never the other way around,” Braun wrote. “As the world now knows you can and should perform any song you would like at the AMAs. I have never and would never say otherwise. You do no need anyone’s permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate or confusion.”

He said that despite how out of control the feud has gotten, he still would like to meet with her to find a solution.

“Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case. I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards solving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process. I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this,” he concluded.

In the last slide of his Instagram post, Braun shared a message from a user who threatened to buy a gun and shoot him and his kids.

Swift has not responded to the statement.