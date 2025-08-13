EXCLUSIVE: Crazed Torments Behind 'Tusk' Revealed 46 Years After Release of Fleetwood Mac's Epic Double-Album Ode to Excess

Recorded over 13 months in Los Angeles at a cost of around $1million, Tusk, Fleetwood Mac's 1979 double-album, is a document of personal chaos and pain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The album, released 46 years ago, was the troubled band's audacious follow-up to Rumours – the 40-million-selling juggernaut that made them global icons.

But instead of delivering a safe sequel, the group embarked on an experiment in sonic sabotage, embracing new wave influences, unconventional recording techniques amid increasingly strained relationships.

The process also unfolded against a backdrop of divorces, affairs, heavy cocaine use, and an exhausting world tour that nearly broke the band.