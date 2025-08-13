EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk 'Horrified' and 'Triggered' After Goop Queen Revealed Sex Secrets With A-list Hunks... Including Ben Affleck's 'Teab---ing Move

There's no "Vagina Candle" that can clear the air on this Goop-y mess for Gwyneth Paltrow.

A new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, by Amy Odell, is filled with juicy secrets about the actress and wellness guru – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the sexy revelations are taking a toll on the 52-year-old's seven-year marriage with producer Brad Falchuk, 54.

He's "horrified" by the tell-all, which dishes on all her A-list past relationships, said the insider, adding: "He can't help but feel triggered."