Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk 'Horrified' and 'Triggered' After Goop Queen Revealed Sex Secrets With A-list Hunks... Including Ben Affleck's 'Teab---ing Move

photo of Gwyneth Paltrow
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow left Brad Falchuk horrified after revealing sex secrets about A-list exes like Ben Affleck.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

There's no "Vagina Candle" that can clear the air on this Goop-y mess for Gwyneth Paltrow.

A new book, Gwyneth: The Biography, by Amy Odell, is filled with juicy secrets about the actress and wellness guru – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the sexy revelations are taking a toll on the 52-year-old's seven-year marriage with producer Brad Falchuk, 54.

He's "horrified" by the tell-all, which dishes on all her A-list past relationships, said the insider, adding: "He can't help but feel triggered."

Relationship TMI

Amy Odell's 'The Biography' claimed Gwyneth Paltrow once called Brad Pitt 'dumber than a sack of s**t.'
Source: MEGA

Amy Odell's 'The Biography' claimed Gwyneth Paltrow once called Brad Pitt 'dumber than a sack of s**t.'

Among the tome's revelations: She agreed to star in 1995's Se7en because she wanted to date costar Brad Pitt, who she was rumored to have cheated on with Sliding Doors costar John Hannah, and that after her split from Pitt, she called the 61-year-old "dumber than a sack of s**t."

Ex Ben Affleck fares better. According to the author, Paltrow "spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their sex life."

But the 52-year-old was "struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit... [and] didn't always reciprocate her affection."

The Truth About Gwyneth's Feud

Chris Martin reportedly fueled Paltrwo's feud with Madonna over how the pop icon treated her daughter.
Source: MEGA

Chris Martin reportedly fueled Paltrwo's feud with Madonna over how the pop icon treated her daughter.

Ex-husband Chris Martin, 48, is revealed to be behind his former wife's rift with Madonna, after the Coldplay singer objected to how the pop star treated her daughter.

Though in an interview, Paltrow admitted she had "major chemistry" with Pitt and called Affleck "technically excellent" in bed, the insider said she is upset by the book.

"She hates being out of control like this," explained the source.

Her husband has a different reason to be angry: "When she tells everyone how incredible her sex life was with other men, it's emasculating."

