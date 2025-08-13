Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Bridezilla Demands! Pop Singer Driving Close Ones Crazy During Wedding Planning – 'She's Barking Out Orders and Being Picky About Everything'

Selena Gomez's bridezilla demands are driving close ones crazy during her intense wedding planning.

Aug. 13 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Wedding planning has Selena Gomez in a frenzy and the stressed-out bridezilla is driving pals batty with her endless list of diva demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The star-studded nuptials are set for September in the hoity-toity California town of Montecito, and her fiancé, record producer Benny Blanco, is struggling to keep her calm and focused, sources revealed.

The Hollywood Guest List

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made Selena Gomez's star-studded guest list a security nightmare.
"Selena wants everything to be perfect, but she keeps changing her mind about details, even things that seem trivial," shared an insider.

According to a source, the guest list alone has the 33-year-old former Disney star turned Rare Beauty makeup mogul in a tizzy.

It includes many of Gomez's A-list celeb pals like lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Jennifer Aniston, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, and her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep.

"Selena is inviting a lot of her famous friends, and some of them need security and special accommodations, and she's a nervous wreck over it," said the insider.

"She wants to get it right and is putting pressure on herself and everyone else involved in the wedding planning."

Selena's Sweating Over Planning

Benny Blanco struggles to soothe Gomez as wedding chaos builds in Montecito.
The insider continued: "Married friends have told her that something always goes wrong, so don't sweat it, but she's sweating buckets.

"She also has to decide on her bridesmaids and her maid of honor, and she worries somebody's going to be offended if they're not asked.

"Besides that, scheduling the fittings for her dress has been a nightmare because Gomez has been so busy.

"Blanco's trying to calm her down by talking to her gently, massaging her neck and shoulders, and urging her to delegate more and not worry. But this wedding means so much to her. She can't just sit and do nothing."

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep are also set for Gomez's lavish three-day wedding bash fraught with diva-level drama.
Added the insider: "It's not just the ceremony and reception, it's the festivities surrounding it. It's going to be at least a three-day event.

"Of course, Selena has a wedding planner with staff, but she's barking out orders and being picky about everything from the wedding theme and colors to the flowers and the music. And then all her flip-flopping isn't helping. It's chaos."

