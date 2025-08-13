EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez's Bridezilla Demands! Pop Singer Driving Close Ones Crazy During Wedding Planning – 'She's Barking Out Orders and Being Picky About Everything'

"Selena wants everything to be perfect, but she keeps changing her mind about details, even things that seem trivial," shared an insider.

According to a source, the guest list alone has the 33-year-old former Disney star turned Rare Beauty makeup mogul in a tizzy.

It includes many of Gomez's A-list celeb pals like lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Jennifer Aniston, Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, and her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Meryl Streep.

"Selena is inviting a lot of her famous friends, and some of them need security and special accommodations, and she's a nervous wreck over it," said the insider.

"She wants to get it right and is putting pressure on herself and everyone else involved in the wedding planning."