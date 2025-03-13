EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Rushing Into Quickie Wedding' After Trolls Dub Them a 'Beauty and Beast' Couple – 'They Are Determined to Prove Their Love is Real'

Sweethearts Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are having a blast living it up as singles, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they want to spend the rest of their lives together and are making plans to walk down the aisle lickety-split – to silence trolls who have mocked the actress' love over his looks.

"Selena and Benny don't want a long engagement – they're not going to be waiting a year like some couples do," our insider said. "They alos want to prove their love is real after enduring taunts saying they are a 'Beauty and the Beast' couple due to him not looking as photogenic as Selena."

According to sources, 32-year-old Who Says singer and star of the SAG Award-winning TV series Only Murders in the Building Gomez wants her knot-tie with record producer Blanco, 37, to be on the smaller side and has already hired a wedding planner to make it happen.