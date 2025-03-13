EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco 'Rushing Into Quickie Wedding' After Trolls Dub Them a 'Beauty and Beast' Couple – 'They Are Determined to Prove Their Love is Real'
Sweethearts Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are having a blast living it up as singles, but RadarOnline.com can reveal they want to spend the rest of their lives together and are making plans to walk down the aisle lickety-split – to silence trolls who have mocked the actress' love over his looks.
"Selena and Benny don't want a long engagement – they're not going to be waiting a year like some couples do," our insider said. "They alos want to prove their love is real after enduring taunts saying they are a 'Beauty and the Beast' couple due to him not looking as photogenic as Selena."
According to sources, 32-year-old Who Says singer and star of the SAG Award-winning TV series Only Murders in the Building Gomez wants her knot-tie with record producer Blanco, 37, to be on the smaller side and has already hired a wedding planner to make it happen.
Our insider went on: "Selena is already started looking for a dress. She's got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas.
"Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she's using a wedding planner to handle all the details.
"They haven't settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico."
Sources added Rare Beauty founder Gomez and Blanco knew they'd found their soulmate soon after they started dating in 2023, having already known each other for a decade.
"The plan is to have it this year, and likely over the summer or early fall, after Selena wraps season 5 of Only Murders," our source said.
They added: "They're having a lot of fun dreaming up the ultimate celebration. It's a very exciting time for both of them – they're just so in love."