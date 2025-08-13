EXCLUSIVE: Fears Explode for 'Numb' Sharon Osbourne After Being 'Blindsided' by Ozzy's Death at 76 – 'She's Depressed and Doesn't Know What the Future Holds'
Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's death at age 76 – less than three weeks after delivering a stirring farewell concert with his Black Sabbath bandmates – has left friends and family fearing for his reeling widow, Sharon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She's numb with disbelief at the suddenness of his death," an insider said.
Sharon's life revolved around caring for Ozzy, and now she's devastated by the loss of her Prince of Darkness, who died at home in England, sources confided.
The Osbournes were reportedly blindsided by his passing – despite his 20-plus years of battling Parkinson's disease and crippling pain stemming from a long-ago ATV accident.
Sharon Was 'Not Prepared'
Insiders said the clan was buoyed by the Crazy Train rocker's gutsy performance at the star-studded Back to the Beginning event in England that raised over $190 million for three charities – Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.
The insider remarked Ozzy's death "seems too soon" for the Osbournes, adding Sharon was "not prepared."
The source explained: "Now she's left alone with her own career faltering – and without Ozzy to give her the strength to carry on."
The brash Brit, 72, retreated to the U.K. to care for Ozzy full-time when her American TV career stalled after she left The Talk in 2021 following a clash with cohost Sheryl Underwood and Sharon's denials that she made racist remarks.
Now, the insider said, the center of the tart-tongued talker's universe has been snatched from her, and she's at an emotional loss.
"She's depressed and doesn't know what the future holds," the source shared.
Insiders said friends are encouraging Sharon to continue her advocacy for causes like LBGTQ+ and animal rights.
"She needs to keep busy – not sit at home all teary and unsure of herself," the insider noted.
"It's not healthy, and her health has been compromised enough in recent times."
Sharon's Struggles
The glam grandma battled colon cancer in 2002 and had a preventive double mastectomy in 2012 after learning she had a genetic predisposition to develop breast cancer.
Skeletal Sharon has also struggled with her weight. She admitted to using the prescription injection Ozempic to lose unwanted pounds — only to become scary skinny.
She also experienced some unpleasant medication side effects, including nausea, vomiting and constipation. She's since stopped taking the slimming drug, which was originally marketed for type 2 diabetics.
Added the insider: "People around her fear Ozzy's death may be too much for her to handle. They're checking in and keeping an eye on her and hope that's enough."