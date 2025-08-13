Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sharon Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fears Explode for 'Numb' Sharon Osbourne After Being 'Blindsided' by Ozzy's Death at 76 – 'She's Depressed and Doesn't Know What the Future Holds'

photo of sharon Osbourne and ozzy
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne is feeling numb and depressed after being blindsided by Ozzy's death at 76.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's death at age 76 – less than three weeks after delivering a stirring farewell concert with his Black Sabbath bandmates – has left friends and family fearing for his reeling widow, Sharon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's numb with disbelief at the suddenness of his death," an insider said.

Sharon's life revolved around caring for Ozzy, and now she's devastated by the loss of her Prince of Darkness, who died at home in England, sources confided.

The Osbournes were reportedly blindsided by his passing – despite his 20-plus years of battling Parkinson's disease and crippling pain stemming from a long-ago ATV accident.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Was 'Not Prepared'

Article continues below advertisement
Black Sabbath's farewell with Ozzy Osbourne raised millions before his sudden death shocked his family.
Source: MEGA

Black Sabbath's farewell with Ozzy Osbourne raised millions before his sudden death shocked his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders said the clan was buoyed by the Crazy Train rocker's gutsy performance at the star-studded Back to the Beginning event in England that raised over $190 million for three charities – Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

The insider remarked Ozzy's death "seems too soon" for the Osbournes, adding Sharon was "not prepared."

The source explained: "Now she's left alone with her own career faltering – and without Ozzy to give her the strength to carry on."

The brash Brit, 72, retreated to the U.K. to care for Ozzy full-time when her American TV career stalled after she left The Talk in 2021 following a clash with cohost Sheryl Underwood and Sharon's denials that she made racist remarks.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

He was laid to rest beside a lake at his Buckinghamshire estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the insider said, the center of the tart-tongued talker's universe has been snatched from her, and she's at an emotional loss.

"She's depressed and doesn't know what the future holds," the source shared.

Insiders said friends are encouraging Sharon to continue her advocacy for causes like LBGTQ+ and animal rights.

"She needs to keep busy – not sit at home all teary and unsure of herself," the insider noted.

"It's not healthy, and her health has been compromised enough in recent times."

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon's Struggles

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of jennifer aniston

EXCLUSIVE: Put It On Jen's Tab? Aniston Flipping The Bill For Private Jets and Lavish Vacations To Impress New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis...Who Doesn't 'Reached For His Credit Card'

photo of blake shelton and keith urban

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Turns to Keith Urban for Marriage Advice After Facing 'Rough Patches' With Wife Gwen Stefani – as He Declares 'Divorce is Not an Option

Article continues below advertisement
sharon osbourne blindsided ozzy death numb depressed
Source: MEGA

Ozempic side effects and past cancer battles leave Sharon vulnerable after losing her 'Prince of Darkness.'

The glam grandma battled colon cancer in 2002 and had a preventive double mastectomy in 2012 after learning she had a genetic predisposition to develop breast cancer.

Skeletal Sharon has also struggled with her weight. She admitted to using the prescription injection Ozempic to lose unwanted pounds — only to become scary skinny.

She also experienced some unpleasant medication side effects, including nausea, vomiting and constipation. She's since stopped taking the slimming drug, which was originally marketed for type 2 diabetics.

Added the insider: "People around her fear Ozzy's death may be too much for her to handle. They're checking in and keeping an eye on her and hope that's enough."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.