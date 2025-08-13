EXCLUSIVE: Fears Explode for 'Numb' Sharon Osbourne After Being 'Blindsided' by Ozzy's Death at 76 – 'She's Depressed and Doesn't Know What the Future Holds'

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne's death at age 76 – less than three weeks after delivering a stirring farewell concert with his Black Sabbath bandmates – has left friends and family fearing for his reeling widow, Sharon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's numb with disbelief at the suddenness of his death," an insider said.

Sharon's life revolved around caring for Ozzy, and now she's devastated by the loss of her Prince of Darkness, who died at home in England, sources confided.

The Osbournes were reportedly blindsided by his passing – despite his 20-plus years of battling Parkinson's disease and crippling pain stemming from a long-ago ATV accident.