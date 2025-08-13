EXCLUSIVE: Put It On Jen's Tab? Aniston Flipping The Bill For Private Jets and Lavish Vacations To Impress New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis...Who Doesn't 'Reached For His Credit Card'

Between date nights at L.A.'s Sunset Tower, a getaway to Big Sur, California, and a sexy Spanish vacay on Mallorca, Jennifer Aniston's new romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis is moving right along. And the charges are racking up.

A RadarOnline.com insider can reveal the Friends alum, 56, is happily splashing out big money to pay for such things as a private jet and luxe yacht to impress her new guy.