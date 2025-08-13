Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Put It On Jen's Tab? Aniston Flipping The Bill For Private Jets and Lavish Vacations To Impress New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis...Who Doesn't 'Reached For His Credit Card'

photo of jennifer aniston
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly footing the bill for private jets and luxury trips to impress Jim Curtis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 13 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Between date nights at L.A.'s Sunset Tower, a getaway to Big Sur, California, and a sexy Spanish vacay on Mallorca, Jennifer Aniston's new romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis is moving right along. And the charges are racking up.

A RadarOnline.com insider can reveal the Friends alum, 56, is happily splashing out big money to pay for such things as a private jet and luxe yacht to impress her new guy.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer The Big Spender

Article continues below advertisement
Aniston's new man 'barely touches' his credit cards while they are out.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Aniston's new man 'barely touches' his credit cards while they are out.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jim's barely touched his credit cards," the insider says of the 49-year-old. "He's financially comfortable, but he's nowhere near her league."

Worth an estimated $320 million, the Morning Show star isn't sweating the expenditures.

Article continues below advertisement

Generous Jennifer

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of blake shelton and keith urban

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Turns to Keith Urban for Marriage Advice After Facing 'Rough Patches' With Wife Gwen Stefani – as He Declares 'Divorce is Not an Option

Photo of Rod Stewart

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Getting Ailing Rod Stewart on Stage at Glastonbury — Including Desperate Voice Box Treatment and Booze

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston private jets vacations boyfriend jim curtis
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

An insider claimed: 'Jim's barely touched his credit cards' while enjoying Mallorca and Big Sur.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Jen has always been generous with money," explained the insider. "She figures it's there to be spent."

Of course, her self-help guru boyfriend isn't the only one benefiting. "By taking care of Jim, she's taking care of herself too," added the insider. "She's in a very happy moment right now."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.