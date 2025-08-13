EXCLUSIVE: Put It On Jen's Tab? Aniston Flipping The Bill For Private Jets and Lavish Vacations To Impress New Hunky Boyfriend Jim Curtis...Who Doesn't 'Reached For His Credit Card'
Between date nights at L.A.'s Sunset Tower, a getaway to Big Sur, California, and a sexy Spanish vacay on Mallorca, Jennifer Aniston's new romance with hypnotist Jim Curtis is moving right along. And the charges are racking up.
A RadarOnline.com insider can reveal the Friends alum, 56, is happily splashing out big money to pay for such things as a private jet and luxe yacht to impress her new guy.
Jennifer The Big Spender
"Jim's barely touched his credit cards," the insider says of the 49-year-old. "He's financially comfortable, but he's nowhere near her league."
Worth an estimated $320 million, the Morning Show star isn't sweating the expenditures.
Generous Jennifer
"Jen has always been generous with money," explained the insider. "She figures it's there to be spent."
Of course, her self-help guru boyfriend isn't the only one benefiting. "By taking care of Jim, she's taking care of herself too," added the insider. "She's in a very happy moment right now."