EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Turns to Keith Urban for Marriage Advice After Facing 'Rough Patches' With Wife Gwen Stefani – as He Declares 'Divorce is Not an Option

An insider noted: "Blake has faced some rough patches with Gwen, but divorce is not an option. He'll do anything it takes to make sure they go the distance, and he can see Keith feels the same way.

"He really admires what Keith has built with Nicole – it's something they talk about a lot, and Keith's been an incredible sounding board for Blake. Keith has a lot of advice on what it takes to weather storms and keep a marriage going strong when things are challenging."

Sources say the Urban-Kidman match may look perfect on the surface, but the parents of daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, have had issues to iron out, including the Let It Roll singer's previous struggle with addiction.

"Keith and Nicole went through a really rocky time years ago, but they made it through by putting each other first and prioritizing communication and now things are so good," said the insider.

"They still work at it, though – it's not a one-and-done kind of fix."