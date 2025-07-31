Trump Appears To Fall 'Asleep' as Dr. Oz Declares 'Americans Are Tired!' — After Prez Labeled Rival Biden 'Sleepy Joe'
Donald Trump appeared to be catching up on some sleep as a key member of his administration launched a new health tracking system at the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president didn't look too animated while Dr. Mehmet Oz declared, "Americans are tired of waiting for doctors' appointments," during an event that also featured Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr..
Trump's Lullaby
"We’re going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records," Dr. Oz, 65, emphatically told Trump in a room full of tech titans and industry leaders. "And all this comes back to one fundamental issue, Mr. President, which is leadership."
However, despite Dr. Oz's best effort to keep Trump locked in and interested, the controversial politician wasn't having it as he appeared to be drifting away, and users on X were quick to notice.
"Grandpa needs a long nap," one person joked, and another said: "The average American is bored. I almost fell asleep myself."
A person reacted: "Time to put the old person to bed!" Others mentioned the irony of the situation, as for years, Trump called former President Biden, "sleepy Joe."
The 79-year-old's well-being, especially his mental health, has come into question lately, especially following his trip to Scotland, where he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
On Monday, July 28, while speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump claimed he had previously turned down an offer to go to the sex predator's private island, and once again tried to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein by urging others to focus on former president Bill Clinton instead in a bizarre rambling.
"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," Trump claimed at the time. "I never went to the island, but [former Treasury Secretary] Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard.
What's Wrong With Trump?
"And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them."
He added: "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down. But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
This was enough for writer Rex Huppke with USA TODAY, to claim the comments were more proof Trump is not well, as he noted: "The privilege? Spoken like a man whose mind has turned to mush."
"So nice of Trump to share his cognitive decline with the world," he added.
Virginia Giuffre's Family Begs Trump Not To Pardon Jailed Madam Ghislaine Maxwell After Prez Claims Epstein 'Stole' Abuse Victim From Mar-a-Lago — 'A Monster Who Deserves to Rot in Prison'
While meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump also went off about windmills, claiming "they’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains, and I’m not talking about airplanes."
"They're made in China, almost all of them," he said, with critics calling him out for his "failing brain."
Psychotherapist and author Dr. John Gartner also suggested Trump may be dealing with dementia, and said he believes the president is "losing his capacity for coherent speech," noting "dozens and dozens of Trump’s phonemic paraphasias, in which you use sounds in place of an actual word (a hallmark of brain damage and dementia)."
"This is not within normal limits; his basic ability to use language is breaking down..." he added.