Trump Appears To Fall 'Asleep' as Dr. Oz Declares 'Americans Are Tired!' — After Prez Labeled Rival Biden 'Sleepy Joe'

"We’re going to have remarkable advances in how consumers can use their own records," Dr. Oz, 65, emphatically told Trump in a room full of tech titans and industry leaders. "And all this comes back to one fundamental issue, Mr. President, which is leadership."

However, despite Dr. Oz's best effort to keep Trump locked in and interested, the controversial politician wasn't having it as he appeared to be drifting away, and users on X were quick to notice.

"Grandpa needs a long nap," one person joked, and another said: "The average American is bored. I almost fell asleep myself."

A person reacted: "Time to put the old person to bed!" Others mentioned the irony of the situation, as for years, Trump called former President Biden, "sleepy Joe."