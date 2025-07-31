EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez's 'Mortified' Kids 'Pleading With Her to Stop Yapping About Sex Life With Ben Affleck'

Jennifer Lopez has sparked concern among those close to her after a series of racy stage performances have left even her children begging her to tone it down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: "Her behavior and comments are really over the top for those around her. Her kids cringe whenever she discusses her bedroom preferences with her ex."

Lopez's recent run of provocative shows has drawn attention since her split from Ben Affleck, 52, last summer.

The pair, who famously rekindled their romance almost two decades after first dating, finalized their divorce seven months ago, with their would-be three-year anniversary approaching next month.