EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez's 'Mortified' Kids 'Pleading With Her to Stop Yapping About Sex Life With Ben Affleck'
Jennifer Lopez has sparked concern among those close to her after a series of racy stage performances have left even her children begging her to tone it down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source told us: "Her behavior and comments are really over the top for those around her. Her kids cringe whenever she discusses her bedroom preferences with her ex."
Lopez's recent run of provocative shows has drawn attention since her split from Ben Affleck, 52, last summer.
The pair, who famously rekindled their romance almost two decades after first dating, finalized their divorce seven months ago, with their would-be three-year anniversary approaching next month.
Racy Ways
During performances across Europe, including a July 24 birthday show in Poland, Lopez's antics – such as a wardrobe malfunction revealing gold hot pants, simulating sex acts on stage, and openly discussing her "moods" in bed — have drawn mixed reactions from fans and insiders.
The singer and actress, who shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has long been celebrated for her sultry image, having twice been named the sexiest woman in the world by FHM magazine.
But a source close to Lopez says her recent behavior is raising eyebrows.
An insider added: "She's resorting to very tacky tactics just to create buzz around her sexy performances. It has to be tough for her kids, who are probably mortified by how openly she discusses her sex life.
"It shows she can't let Ben go, and she is coming across as a bitter, embarrassing mom to her kids. It's not a good look or example."
At her Poland concert, Lopez's skirt fell off mid-performance, an incident she dismissed with humor, tossing the garment to the crowd and joking: "I'm glad the skirt was reinforced, I usually don't wear underwear."
While some fans were entertained, others expressed concern. One source said: "I honestly feel sorry for her. She's clearly dealing with a lot and isn't making the best choices for herself."
J. Lo's openness continued in Tenerife's Cook Music Fest, where she enacted suggestive dance moves with male dancers.
Then in Italy, Lopez chatted candidly with fans about her fluctuating libido, saying: "I have to be honest with you, sometimes I get in different moods at night. I don't know about you, but I do, and sometimes I like it hard."
She added: "Other days, I am feeling a little romantic. You put on candles and soft music. On those days, I like it real slow."
While Lopez has cultivated a confident and sexy public persona, her inner circle is worried the recent extravagance has gone too far.
A source said: "She's set on maintaining her status as a sex symbol but is acting in ways that don't suit her."
"Her friends know she needs to uphold her sexy image, but there are limits, and it's uncomfortable for those around her to see her chasing cheap attention."
Lopez's twins have always shared a close bond with their mother, and are acutely aware of the online scrutiny she faces.
"Her children are very aware of the online chatter about their mom, and it must be really embarrassing for them," another insider added.
'Her Pride Is Still Hurt'
In what appeared to be a nod to Affleck – who is reportedly "casually dating" again – Lopez told audiences: "I made a decision when I decided to do these shows that I wasn't going to sing all the love songs – that I was going to do my anti-love songs. I wanted to do the songs that were like, 'Get out of here! I hate you!'
She later joked: "I'm kidding."
Those close to Lopez believe the performances are fueled by lingering hurt.
One pal said: "She would never admit it, but many believe she was using those graphic comments on stage to get under Ben's skin and catch his attention. Her pride is still hurt.
This kind of behavior is typical when she wants to send a message to Ben."
However, this constant push to be provocative and edgy doesn't reflect well. People are advising her to consider her legacy.
"The last thing she needs is to become a joke. But she's not thinking clearly – she's still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce, and it's affecting her perspective."