EXCLUSIVE: How Jeffrey Epstein's Warped Sexual Fantasies Were Inspired By Sick Novel Filled With Scenes of Teenage Sex Slavery, Rich Rapists and 'Breeding Clinics'

The book at the core of the controversy is Space Relations: A Slightly Gothic Interplanetary Tale, published in 1973 by Donald Barr, then 44, a former headmaster at Manhattan's elite Dalton School and one-time CIA officer.

Online sleuths have latched onto the novel's disturbing plot – aristocrats running breeding clinics filled with teen sex slaves – and found parallels with the crimes of Epstein, who abused dozens of underage girls in New York, Palm Beach, and on his infamous private island.

Barr, who died in 2004, stepped down from his Dalton post before Epstein, then in his early 20s and lacking a college degree, was hired to teach at the Upper East Side institution in 1974.

Nevertheless, the timing, along with Barr's lurid fiction and his son Bill Barr's later role as Attorney General during Epstein's 2019 jailhouse death, has fueled a frenzy of speculation.