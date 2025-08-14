EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker's Pain Over 'And Just Like That' Ending — 'She Never Wanted to Give Up Playing Carrie'

Not everyone in the Sex and the City universe expressed sadness.

Kim Cattrall, 68, who played Samantha Jones in the original series, appeared to make a thinly veiled comment on Instagram after the finale was confirmed, posting a photo of a sunset with the caption: "It's the end of a very long week."

Cattrall, who has had a long-running public rift with Parker, declined to join the And Just Like That cast apart from a one-minute cameo in season two, for which she was reportedly paid around $1million.

The original Sex and the City ran from 1998 to 2004, followed by two films in 2008 and 2010.

Cattrall turned down a third movie in 2017, citing pay disputes and a desire to move on from the role.

The spin-off gave Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis the chance to continue the story without her, expanding Carrie's world to explore themes of aging, friendship, and loss.