EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Branded Heartless and Vicious for 'Making Brutal Move Against Kate Middleton' With Her Renewed Netflix Deal

Hugo also suggested the new deal, while lucrative, reflects the couple's reliance on their media ventures to support a high-cost lifestyle.

"Obviously Netflix is a very hard-nosed business operation, and they won't have taken them on just out of charity, or they obviously think it's worthwhile. And of course, she does have an enormous number of followers," he said.

"The one great thing that Harry and Meghan have in their favor is that anything they do, however trivial, seems to attract a lot of publicity, which must surely be good for Netflix.

"They've got to rely on things like this because they lead such an expensive lifestyle. And they just need money coming in, because the money must be pouring out."

Newsweek's royal editor Jack Royston has also described a longstanding rivalry between the Sussexes and the Waleses.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, he said: "There was 100 percent definitely a massive rivalry between the Sussexes and the Waleses dating back to when they were sharing a private office at Kensington Palace. And this sort of thing, you would absolutely cut and dry say, was a 100 percent massive rivalry."