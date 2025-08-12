Prince Harry and Meghan Face Humiliating Career Flop as Netflix Downgrades Massive Contract and Escapes $100M Deal With Disgraced Royal Couple

Netflix will now have a first-look deal for any new project ideas the former royals come up with, allowing them to pass on ventures that the couple can then attempt to pitch to other outlets. It comes as a face-saving measure for Harry, 40, and Markle, 44, after her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast for Lemonada went on indefinite hiatus .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were thrown a small yet desperately needed lifeline by Netflix , after the streaming service reportedly wanted to sever ties with the couple when their contract comes to an end later this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Meghan Markle is seen during Season 1 of her Netflix lifestyle series, 'With Love. Meghan,.'

Markle crowed about her new safety net with Netflix, boasting about being "proud to extend our partnership" and "expand our work together to include the As Ever brand."

"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision," she added in a statement.

The press release noted the couple's upcoming projects include the already filmed Season 2 of Markle's lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, in addition to a Christmas special coming in December.

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy," the holiday show's description read.