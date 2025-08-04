Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

'Desperate' Duchess: Meghan Markle Spends Birthday Begging Customers to Purchase As Ever Items From 'Struggling' Company... As Disgraced Royal's Business Decisions Continue to Crumble

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Several PR experts are warning Megan Markle that she's overexposed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has used her birthday as an excuse to peddle a new As Ever product to her loyal followers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Markle unveiled her lifestyle brand's new rosé blend for her 44th birthday on August 4.

The latest product push comes as the Sussexes are more desperate than ever for cash as their multi-million dollar Netflix deal hangs on by a thread.

Article continues below advertisement

'Birthday Wishes & Rosé Dreams'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand debuted a new rosé for the founder's birthday on August 4.

With the email entitled "Birthday wishes & rosé dreams," Markle became the latest celebrity to launch their own wine.

The email read: "Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release.

"We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow, Tuesday August 5 at 12 P.M. PT/3 P.M. ET."

Markle's As Ever rosé was described as a "dazzling vintage" which "embodies everything we love – it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer."

Article continues below advertisement

Domestic 'Fraud'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Brand and marketing experts accused Markle of cosplaying a domestic goddess to 'sucker people into buying her stuff.'

As RadarOnline.com reported, marketing and brand experts recently branded Markle a "fraud" whose "pretending" to be domestic to "sucker people into buying her stuff."

The two experts slammed Markle's brand, which they claimed was "built on using people" and lacked "substance" necessary for long-term success.

But Markle wasn't solely to blame – the experts noted "delusional" investors, including Netflix executives, failed to ask the former Suits star hard-hitting questions before saddling themselves to her flailing businesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle have struggled to find success in Hollywood since moving to California in 2020.

Since ditching their full-time royal duties for life in Montecito, California, Markle and Prince Harry have struggled to launch their Hollywood careers.

They've suffered being dumped by Spotify over a lack of productivity, and engagement with Markle's failed Archetypes podcast and Harry's Polo documentary series received dismal reviews from the few viewers who tuned in.

After Harry's Netflix failure, Markle's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, was the couple's last shot at making the rumored $100million deal work.

Markle's show premiered with mixed reviews, sparking rumors the streaming service wouldn't renew their contract after the second season is released later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix Deal

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Sources told us Netflix bosses still have 'strong interest' in working with Markle.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker

Seething 'SATC' Icon Sarah Jessica Parker Fumes Over 'And Just Like That' Cancellation: 'After All the Money She Made Them'

split photo of Paula Deen and Closed Restaurant

Paula Deen, 78, Makes Heartfelt Farewell: Celebrity Chef’s Iconic Restaurants Shut Their Doors Amid Emotional Announcement

But sources claimed Netflix isn't completely done with the Sussexes just yet and will continue to bankroll them.

An insider told us: "Netflix isn't cutting them loose – there's still strong interest, particularly in Meghan. The funding is far from drying up."

Harry and Markle's five-year deal with the streaming platform comes to an end in September, but the couple are expected to sign a new first-look deal, which was modeled after Michelle and Barack Obama's deal.

The source noted Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos remains personally supportive of Markle, and plans are already underway for the duchess to release more content, including a potential third season of her cooking series.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

A well-placed insider added: "There are discussions about seasonal specials around Thanksgiving and Christmas linked to her brand. If Meghan's on board, Netflix is ready to support it."

While Markle's cooking show may be saved, the same can't be said at the moment for the couple's company Archewell Productions.

Industry sources claimed Archewell Productions is bleeding money and estimated the production arm of the company cost around $3million annually to run.

The source said: "Now that the exclusive deal isn't footing the bill, they'll need to scale back."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.