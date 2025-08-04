'Desperate' Duchess: Meghan Markle Spends Birthday Begging Customers to Purchase As Ever Items From 'Struggling' Company... As Disgraced Royal's Business Decisions Continue to Crumble
Meghan Markle has used her birthday as an excuse to peddle a new As Ever product to her loyal followers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle unveiled her lifestyle brand's new rosé blend for her 44th birthday on August 4.
The latest product push comes as the Sussexes are more desperate than ever for cash as their multi-million dollar Netflix deal hangs on by a thread.
'Birthday Wishes & Rosé Dreams'
With the email entitled "Birthday wishes & rosé dreams," Markle became the latest celebrity to launch their own wine.
The email read: "Today, our founder celebrates another year (Happy Birthday, Meghan!) and tomorrow, we're raising a glass to celebrate our newest release.
"We are thrilled to share that our 2024 Napa Valley Rosé is available tomorrow, Tuesday August 5 at 12 P.M. PT/3 P.M. ET."
Markle's As Ever rosé was described as a "dazzling vintage" which "embodies everything we love – it's where timeless elegance meets the spirit of summer."
Domestic 'Fraud'
As RadarOnline.com reported, marketing and brand experts recently branded Markle a "fraud" whose "pretending" to be domestic to "sucker people into buying her stuff."
The two experts slammed Markle's brand, which they claimed was "built on using people" and lacked "substance" necessary for long-term success.
But Markle wasn't solely to blame – the experts noted "delusional" investors, including Netflix executives, failed to ask the former Suits star hard-hitting questions before saddling themselves to her flailing businesses.
Since ditching their full-time royal duties for life in Montecito, California, Markle and Prince Harry have struggled to launch their Hollywood careers.
They've suffered being dumped by Spotify over a lack of productivity, and engagement with Markle's failed Archetypes podcast and Harry's Polo documentary series received dismal reviews from the few viewers who tuned in.
After Harry's Netflix failure, Markle's cooking show, With Love, Meghan, was the couple's last shot at making the rumored $100million deal work.
Markle's show premiered with mixed reviews, sparking rumors the streaming service wouldn't renew their contract after the second season is released later this year.
Netflix Deal
But sources claimed Netflix isn't completely done with the Sussexes just yet and will continue to bankroll them.
An insider told us: "Netflix isn't cutting them loose – there's still strong interest, particularly in Meghan. The funding is far from drying up."
Harry and Markle's five-year deal with the streaming platform comes to an end in September, but the couple are expected to sign a new first-look deal, which was modeled after Michelle and Barack Obama's deal.
The source noted Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos remains personally supportive of Markle, and plans are already underway for the duchess to release more content, including a potential third season of her cooking series.
A well-placed insider added: "There are discussions about seasonal specials around Thanksgiving and Christmas linked to her brand. If Meghan's on board, Netflix is ready to support it."
While Markle's cooking show may be saved, the same can't be said at the moment for the couple's company Archewell Productions.
Industry sources claimed Archewell Productions is bleeding money and estimated the production arm of the company cost around $3million annually to run.
The source said: "Now that the exclusive deal isn't footing the bill, they'll need to scale back."