Martha Stewart Takes Brutal Jab at Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand — and Questions if She 'Knows What She's Talking About'
Martha Stewart has thrown some subtle yet cutting shade at Meghan Markle as she ventures into the lifestyle brand arena with her new business, As Ever.
While Markle may be stepping into the world of hosting, the 83-year-old TV cooking personality didn't mince words and said she truly hopes the Suits alum "knows what she's talking about", RadarOnline.com can report.
In a recent interview, the lifestyle mogul pointed out: "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."
Meanwhile, the culinary queen seemed to have nothing but praise for another lifestyle influencer, Gwyneth Paltrow.
"Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses," Stewart stated, emphasizing Paltrow's impressive track record.
"She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress. She's pretty powerful," Stewart noted, further declaring the Goop founder's entrepreneurial journey as "very successful".
Markle's apparent rebrand as a domestic lifestylist has already faced backlash, with several royal experts labeling it "inauthentic".
Following the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the former actress drew comparisons to Stewart and Nigella Lawson, 65, who have both carved formidable brands in the lifestyle domain.
When asked whether she had watched Markle's project, Stewart revealed she hadn't gotten around to it.
"Has it started?" Stewart asked during an April appearance on Access Hollywood, clearly unaware of the buzz surrounding Markle's show while she promoted NBC's cooking competition Yes, Chef.
She did express a sense of curiosity, claiming: "I'll watch an episode and see how she does."
Recent numbers indicate that Markle's project hasn't exactly set the streaming world on fire. Reports show her eight-part series, which debuted on March 4, failed to crack Netflix's top 300 most-watched titles, landing at a disappointing 383rd place with just 5.3 million views.
Critics have panned the series, which has received a low IMDB score of 3.2 out of 10 — quite a fall from grace compared to Markle and her husband's earlier series, Harry & Meghan.
Although Netflix has announced the cooking show's second season, it will be the final chapter in Markle and Prince Harry's $100 million deal, which appears to have hit a dead end.
A source told us: "A new deal could be dead in the water because the top brass are fuming over Harry and the charity row. Here's Meghan trying to sell products like fruit spread and crepe mix in conjunction with Netflix, and Harry is being accused of being a bully and abusing his power.
"That's hardly a great look for a nicey, nice lifestyle brand like Netflix. Talks have been held about where they go from here with the couple because the air around them is toxic at the moment."