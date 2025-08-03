Martha Stewart Takes Brutal Jab at Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand — and Questions if She 'Knows What She's Talking About'

In a recent interview, the lifestyle mogul pointed out: "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

Meanwhile, the culinary queen seemed to have nothing but praise for another lifestyle influencer, Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses," Stewart stated, emphasizing Paltrow's impressive track record.

"She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress. She's pretty powerful," Stewart noted, further declaring the Goop founder's entrepreneurial journey as "very successful".