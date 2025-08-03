Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Takes Brutal Jab at Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand — and Questions if She 'Knows What She's Talking About'

Composite photo of Martha Stewart and Meghan Markle
Source: Mega; Netflix

Martha Stewart took a jab at Meghan Markle.

Profile Image

Aug. 3 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Martha Stewart has thrown some subtle yet cutting shade at Meghan Markle as she ventures into the lifestyle brand arena with her new business, As Ever.

While Markle may be stepping into the world of hosting, the 83-year-old TV cooking personality didn't mince words and said she truly hopes the Suits alum "knows what she's talking about", RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

martha stewart brutal jab meghan markles lifestyle brand
Source: MEGA

Stewart didn't mince words when asked about the Meghan Markle's foray into the world of hosting.

In a recent interview, the lifestyle mogul pointed out: "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

Meanwhile, the culinary queen seemed to have nothing but praise for another lifestyle influencer, Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses," Stewart stated, emphasizing Paltrow's impressive track record.

"She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake as an actress. She's pretty powerful," Stewart noted, further declaring the Goop founder's entrepreneurial journey as "very successful".

Article continues below advertisement

martha stewart brutal jab meghan markles lifestyle brand
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle has a new cooking show, 'With Love, Meghan,' which premiered in March.

Markle's apparent rebrand as a domestic lifestylist has already faced backlash, with several royal experts labeling it "inauthentic".

Following the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the former actress drew comparisons to Stewart and Nigella Lawson, 65, who have both carved formidable brands in the lifestyle domain.

When asked whether she had watched Markle's project, Stewart revealed she hadn't gotten around to it.

"Has it started?" Stewart asked during an April appearance on Access Hollywood, clearly unaware of the buzz surrounding Markle's show while she promoted NBC's cooking competition Yes, Chef.

She did express a sense of curiosity, claiming: "I'll watch an episode and see how she does."

Article continues below advertisement

martha stewart brutal jab meghan markles lifestyle brand
Source: MEGA

Stewart admitted she doesn't 'know' Meghan Markle 'very well.'

Recent numbers indicate that Markle's project hasn't exactly set the streaming world on fire. Reports show her eight-part series, which debuted on March 4, failed to crack Netflix's top 300 most-watched titles, landing at a disappointing 383rd place with just 5.3 million views.

Critics have panned the series, which has received a low IMDB score of 3.2 out of 10 — quite a fall from grace compared to Markle and her husband's earlier series, Harry & Meghan.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of John Goodman

EXCLUSIVE: John Goodman Weight Loss Shock — 'Roseanne' Star Shed Half His Weight After Tipping The Scales at 400 Pounds... And Insists He Never Went Under The Knife

tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney love battle

Inside the Love Triangle Fighting for 27-Year-Old Sydney Sweeney's Love: Single Heartthrobs Tom Brady, 47, and Orlando Bloom, 48, Both Fighting for Hollywood Bombshell's Attention

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

martha stewart brutal jab meghan markles lifestyle brand
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the chef finds it 'insulting' to be compared to Meghan Markle.

Although Netflix has announced the cooking show's second season, it will be the final chapter in Markle and Prince Harry's $100 million deal, which appears to have hit a dead end.

A source told us: "A new deal could be dead in the water because the top brass are fuming over Harry and the charity row. Here's Meghan trying to sell products like fruit spread and crepe mix in conjunction with Netflix, and Harry is being accused of being a bully and abusing his power.

"That's hardly a great look for a nicey, nice lifestyle brand like Netflix. Talks have been held about where they go from here with the couple because the air around them is toxic at the moment."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.