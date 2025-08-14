Your tip
Biden Divorce Drama Erupts: Ex-Prez Joe's Daughter Ashley, 44, 'Posts Photo of Her Husband With Another Woman' Before Quickly Deleting... Days After Shock Split

Photo of Joe and Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Ashely Biden posted a photo of her estranged husband Howard Krein 'and his girlfriend holding hands.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Ashley Biden's divorce has taken a messy turn.

Jill and Joe Biden's daughter "posted a grainy photo on her Instagram Story" claiming she caught her estranged husband Dr. Howard Krein holding hands with his "girlfriend" in public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Ashley, 44, deleted the alleged snap shortly after sharing it to her public profile, the internet is forever.

Ashley Post Photo of 'Husband and His Girlfriend'

Photo of Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Ashley claimed the couple in the grain image was her 'husband and his girlfriend.'

In the photo obtained by the Daily Mail, the back of a man can be seen as he walked down a street at night holding hands with a mystery woman. The since-deleted picture appeared to be taken from a distance behind cars parked on the street.

The man Ashley allegedly identified as Krein was dressed in a light colored collared shirt and dark pants. His alleged girlfriend wore her hair down and appeared to have on either a strapless or halter neck black top and dark pants.

A caption over the image read, "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands," with a red heart emoji.

Photo of Ashley and Joe Biden
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/INSTAGRAM

Ashley filed for divorce from Howard Krein on August 11 in Philadelphia.

She set the alleged post to Notorious B.I.G's Another, a song about the pain of being cheated on with lyrics saying, "What do ya do when your man is untrue? Do you cut the sucker off and find someone new?"

This isn't the first time Ashley has used social media to send a message since filing for divorce from Krein after 13 years of marriage on August 11 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The same day her representative confirmed her divorce filing, Ashley shared a selfie on her Instagram Story walking through a park as Beyoncé's Freedom played over the image.

Ashley Requests Spousal Support

Photo of Jill and Ashley Biden
Source: @ASHLEYBLAZERBIDEN/INSTAGRAM

Ashley has requested spousal support from Krein.

In follow-up posts Ashley shared inspiration quotes, one of which she paired with Lauryn Hill's Freedom Time.

Meanwhile, court records revealed Ashley has requested spousal support from Krein, who works as a plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

According to the documents, filed by Ashley's attorney Charles Meyer, the social worker is "unable to sustain herself" while the divorce is pending. Ashley noted she and Krein are currently living "separate and apart."

The documents also revealed Ashley has requested a no-fault divorce, stating the marriage is "irretrievably broken," and plans to submit an affidavit consenting to the divorce, which she believes Krein also plans to do.

Ashley asked the court to issue a decree of divorce after 90 days if both she and Krein file affidavits formally consenting to dissolve their marriage. She noted she will file her affidavit at the "appropriate time."

Photo of Joe and Ashley Biden
Source: MEGA

Ashley requested the court issue a divorce decree after 90-days if she and Krein file the appropriate documents.

Since filing for divorce, Ashley is believed to have isolated herself inside the $1.3million marital home in Philadelphia's upscale Society Hill neighborhood.

A food delivery order was spotted being dropped off on Ashley's doorstep on Tuesday afternoon.

Later, a friend was seen arriving at Ashley's two-story home with a suitcase, seemingly suggesting she was staying with the former first daughter for support during this difficult period.

Ashley met Krein in 2010 through her late older half-brother Beau. The pair tied the knot in 2012 in Delaware and have largely lived life out of the spotlight, even while Ashley's parents lived in the White House.

