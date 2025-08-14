EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Facing Being Made Homeless by King Charles Again' After Launching Into Potty-Mouthed Rant at Royal Staff

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for more than 20 years despite being stripped of his royal roles over his links to US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager. Andrew denied all allegations and claimed he had never met her.

Virginia died aged 41 in Australia in April, while Epstein died in New York in 2019.

Inside Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion is described by insiders as "crumbling."

The duke spends much of his time "watching TV in a dark room," sources say, while extensive repairs, costing about $700,000 a year, remain largely ignored.

King Charles has repeatedly urged Andrew to take responsibility for maintaining the estate, but the monarch is said to be frustrated by his brother's lack of apparent income or initiative.

And a source told us: "Andrew and Charles are again at loggerheads over this revelation, he screamed swear words at royal staff. Charles hates that and is now determined to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge. Andrew is an entitled idiot and could very soon end up homeless."