Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew 'Facing Being Made Homeless by King Charles Again' After Launching Into Potty-Mouthed Rant at Royal Staff

Photo of Prince Andrew and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew risked homelessness after a foul-mouthed rant at royal staff angered King Charles.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew has been caught unleashing a torrent of expletives at builders installing speed bumps outside his home – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has sparked huge fresh tensions with his brother King Charles.

"What the f--- are you doing now?" the disgraced Duke of York, 65, barked while riding his horse around a mile from Royal Lodge, according to an eyewitness.

Prince Andrew's Confrontation

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The duke barked “What the f--- are you doing now?” during a horse ride.

Andrew confronted workers tasked with putting traffic-calming humps along the 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park estate, part of Charles's domain as Ranger of the park, which stretches from Windsor Castle to Virginia Water.

One speed bump even sits along Andrew's usual driving route out of his 31-room mansion, forcing the former royal to slow down.

A source said this week: "The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, 'What the f--- are you doing now?' Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park."

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew cursed at builders installing speed bumps near his home.

Andrew has lived at Royal Lodge for more than 20 years despite being stripped of his royal roles over his links to US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager. Andrew denied all allegations and claimed he had never met her.

Virginia died aged 41 in Australia in April, while Epstein died in New York in 2019.

Inside Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion is described by insiders as "crumbling."

The duke spends much of his time "watching TV in a dark room," sources say, while extensive repairs, costing about $700,000 a year, remain largely ignored.

King Charles has repeatedly urged Andrew to take responsibility for maintaining the estate, but the monarch is said to be frustrated by his brother's lack of apparent income or initiative.

And a source told us: "Andrew and Charles are again at loggerheads over this revelation, he screamed swear words at royal staff. Charles hates that and is now determined to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge. Andrew is an entitled idiot and could very soon end up homeless."

Prince Andrew VS King Charles

Photo of King Charles III
Source: MEGA

King Charles is furious and wants to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge.

Royal sources have described the standoff between Andrew and Charles over the duke's living arrangements as the "siege of Royal Lodge," with King Charles long wanting to enforce eviction on his brother.

One insider said: "Andrew's antics show he still believes he can flout both family and legal boundaries."

Andrew's past behavior at Royal Lodge has often caused alarm. In January 2022, he reportedly shouted at a female gardener over mismanaged trees, leaving her "shaken and upset."

The gardener later left for another role on the estate.

Former maid Charlotte Briggs claimed he swore at her over a pair of heavy curtains, making her run up four flights of stairs to close them while he sat yards away.

She said: "Can't you f------ do anything right?"

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew once rammed park gates with his Range Rover to avoid a detour.

In 2016, Andrew rammed closed park gates with his $100,000 Range Rover to avoid a one-mile detour, an incident reported to police but not pursued.

Despite his controversies, Andrew retains access to Royal Lodge thanks to a deal with Startupbootcamp, which pays him for introductions to contacts he made through the Pitch@Palace scheme.

The duke's isolation has intensified in recent years. He has left Britain just once since his car-crash Newsnight interview in 2019, reportedly fearing arrest amid the FBI probe into Epstein.

He was barred from the royal family's 2024 Christmas gathering after alleged links to Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, though he is due to join the family at Balmoral this summer.

And he is now reeling from revelations in historian Andrew Lownie's new book on his and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's lives, which paints them as spendthrift, over-s---- idiots.

