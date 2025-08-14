Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: Why Disgraced Prince Andrew Ditching Charity Work Had Zero Impact — As He 'Never Raised Any Cash'

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The disgraced Duke of York infamously withdrew from public life in November 2019 following his involvement in the Epstein scandal.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The disgraced Duke of York infamously withdrew from public life in November 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The move saw him resign as patron of 64 charities, as well as from ceremonial roles with golf clubs, regiments and other organizations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal his departure from the good causes had no measurable financial impact on the groups.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: BBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

The Duke of York told Emily Maitlis about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and the claims against him.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew withdrew from public life in November 2019 after his disastrous 'Newsnight' interview.

We can also reveal his presence in the patron roles was no more helpful when he was still in post.

Compiled by Giving Evidence with political sociologist Dr. Clemens Jarnach, research compared revenue trends from 35 of Andrew's former UK-registered charities with those of similar organizations over the same period.

Charities that had another royal patron before or after his departure were excluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Brought In No Funds

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The Fly Navy Heritage Trust’s revenue rose by 346% after his exit.

The findings were stark – there was no detectable dip in revenue after he left, and no clear sign that his involvement ever brought in extra funds. Some groups even flourished after losing Andrew's support.

The Fly Navy Heritage Trust's revenue rose by 346% following his exit.

Children North East saw a 56% increase.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance reported a 47% rise.

Others fared worse – the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust's income fell by 68%.

City Gateway's dropped by the same proportion. The report found no consistent pattern linking these changes to Andrew's patronage.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Some charities flourished after losing Andrew’s support.

Oddly, the Duke of York had just two Yorkshire charities among his 35 studied patronages.

He had none at all in Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland.

His high-profile Pitch@Palace initiative was excluded from the research.

The study found "social services" accounted for the largest number of his charities, followed by education, culture and sport.

Article continues below advertisement

'Charities Want Revenue'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Photo of King Charles, Prince Harry

Inside Story of the Royal Reconciliation: Prince Harry and King Charles Taking Steps to Reunite After Years of Estrangement... As Dying Monarch Continues Grueling Cancer Fight

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's Deafening Silence and Lack of Public Support for Prince Harry Over Charity Bust-Up is 'Clearest Sign Yet' She Is Done With Their Marriage

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Research found his departure had no financial impact on the charities.

Its conclusion was blunt: "Charities which want revenue may be wasting their time in seeking, securing and/or servicing a royal patron."

Previous Giving Evidence work in 2020 showed a similar absence of revenue benefit across the patronages of seven senior royals.

Charitable engagements accounted for over a quarter of their official duties in the last full year before the pandemic.

The exception is charities founded by royals themselves, such as the Prince's Trust, now King Charles' Trust.

A source close to Prince William has said he is "moving away from patronages and towards projects."

He is focusing through the Royal Foundation on targeted campaigns such as environmental protection and tackling homelessness.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.