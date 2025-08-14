EXCLUSIVE: Why Disgraced Prince Andrew Ditching Charity Work Had Zero Impact — As He 'Never Raised Any Cash'

The disgraced Duke of York infamously withdrew from public life in November 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The move saw him resign as patron of 64 charities, as well as from ceremonial roles with golf clubs, regiments and other organizations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal his departure from the good causes had no measurable financial impact on the groups.