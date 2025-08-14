Taylor Swift Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Moment She Won Years-long Battle For Master Recordings as Boyfriend Travis Kelce Comforts Her

Taylor Swift has given fans her most raw and emotional interview yet.

In her first podcast appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights show, the pop star sobbed as she recalled the moment she found out she won her years-long battle for ownership of her master recordings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taylor, 35, sat down with Travis, 35, and his older brother and co-host Jason, 37, to discuss her recently announced 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. the Eras Tour and of course, her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star.