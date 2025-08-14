Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Moment She Won Years-long Battle For Master Recordings as Boyfriend Travis Kelce Comforts Her

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Taylor Swift teared up as she recalled the moment she bought back her master recordings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift has given fans her most raw and emotional interview yet.

In her first podcast appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights show, the pop star sobbed as she recalled the moment she found out she won her years-long battle for ownership of her master recordings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taylor, 35, sat down with Travis, 35, and his older brother and co-host Jason, 37, to discuss her recently announced 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. the Eras Tour and of course, her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Breaks Down Why Master Recordings Matter

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Taylor said ownership of master recordings determines how an artist's 'legacy is shaped.'

The internet-breaking New Heights episode kicked off with Taylor discussing her fight to buy back her master recordings.

First, Taylor gave listeners a quick breakdown on what master recordings are, why they're important to artists and the difference between owning masters and owning other rights, such as publishing, which the singer confirmed she has always owned.

She explained: "I signed a record deal when I was 15… I never owned my music at all.

"Owning your master recordings means that you have complete control and power over distribution, licensing, and essentially the way your legacy is shaped."

Article continues below advertisement

Master Recordings Sale 'Ripped My Heart Out'

Split photo of Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Scooter Braun bought Taylor's former label Big Machine Records, including her master recordings, in 2019.

Taylor said her music has been sold several times but the first sale "ripped my heart out of my chest."

In 2019, Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Taylor's former label Big Machine Records, including the Cruel Summer singer's early work. At the time, Taylor alleged she was denied the opportunity to buy her master recordings and instead was offered "one album at a time," which she called unacceptable.

The Grammy winner responded by rerecording her past albums under "Taylor's Version," and Braun eventually sold her master recordings to private equity firm Shamrock Capital.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Sobs Recalling Mom's Phone Call

Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

Taylor sent her mom and brother to meeting with the private equity firm that acquired her masters.

Following her massively successful Eras Tour, Taylor sent her mom, Andrea, and brother Austin to Los Angeles to meet with Shamrock Capital and plead her case.

Taylor said her mom told her the meeting went well and Shamrock Capital was open to hearing her side of the story, but cautioned there was no clear answer on whether or not the firm would be willing to sell.

Overcome with emotion, Taylor began tearing up. In a touching and rare intimate moment, Travis rubbed her back and consoled her as the End Game singer apologized for still the situation still being raw.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of Dave Grohl

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl is 'His Own Worst Enemy' – How the Foo Fighters Frontman is Struggling With Band's Future After Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Death and Cheating Scandal That Rocked His Marriage

photo of angelina jolie and brad pitt

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Plans To Pen 'Devastating' Tell-All Book About 'Volatile' Marriage To Ex Brad Pitt After Actor 'Backed Her Into A Corner' With Winery Legal Battle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor said she 'hit the floor' when her mom told her, 'You got your music back.'

She said when she answered the phone and heard her mom say, "You got your music," she "very dramatically hit the floor."

Taylor confessed she started "balling my eyes out" as she processed how owning her masters changed her life.

The Getaway Car hitmaker added: "This will affect the rest of my life. Instead of being an intrusive thought that hurts me, it's… I can't believe this happened.

"How lucky am I? How grateful am I?"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.