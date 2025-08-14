Taylor Swift Breaks Down in Tears Recalling Moment She Won Years-long Battle For Master Recordings as Boyfriend Travis Kelce Comforts Her
Taylor Swift has given fans her most raw and emotional interview yet.
In her first podcast appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights show, the pop star sobbed as she recalled the moment she found out she won her years-long battle for ownership of her master recordings, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor, 35, sat down with Travis, 35, and his older brother and co-host Jason, 37, to discuss her recently announced 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. the Eras Tour and of course, her romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star.
Taylor Breaks Down Why Master Recordings Matter
The internet-breaking New Heights episode kicked off with Taylor discussing her fight to buy back her master recordings.
First, Taylor gave listeners a quick breakdown on what master recordings are, why they're important to artists and the difference between owning masters and owning other rights, such as publishing, which the singer confirmed she has always owned.
She explained: "I signed a record deal when I was 15… I never owned my music at all.
"Owning your master recordings means that you have complete control and power over distribution, licensing, and essentially the way your legacy is shaped."
Master Recordings Sale 'Ripped My Heart Out'
Taylor said her music has been sold several times but the first sale "ripped my heart out of my chest."
In 2019, Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings acquired Taylor's former label Big Machine Records, including the Cruel Summer singer's early work. At the time, Taylor alleged she was denied the opportunity to buy her master recordings and instead was offered "one album at a time," which she called unacceptable.
The Grammy winner responded by rerecording her past albums under "Taylor's Version," and Braun eventually sold her master recordings to private equity firm Shamrock Capital.
Taylor Sobs Recalling Mom's Phone Call
Following her massively successful Eras Tour, Taylor sent her mom, Andrea, and brother Austin to Los Angeles to meet with Shamrock Capital and plead her case.
Taylor said her mom told her the meeting went well and Shamrock Capital was open to hearing her side of the story, but cautioned there was no clear answer on whether or not the firm would be willing to sell.
Overcome with emotion, Taylor began tearing up. In a touching and rare intimate moment, Travis rubbed her back and consoled her as the End Game singer apologized for still the situation still being raw.
She said when she answered the phone and heard her mom say, "You got your music," she "very dramatically hit the floor."
Taylor confessed she started "balling my eyes out" as she processed how owning her masters changed her life.
The Getaway Car hitmaker added: "This will affect the rest of my life. Instead of being an intrusive thought that hurts me, it's… I can't believe this happened.
"How lucky am I? How grateful am I?"