Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl is 'His Own Worst Enemy' – How the Foo Fighters Frontman is Struggling With Band's Future After Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Death and Cheating Scandal That Rocked His Marriage

photo of Dave Grohl
Source: MEGA

Dave Grohl struggles with the Foo Fighters' future after Taylor Hawkins' death and cheating scandal.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Grumbling Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters bandmates are walking on eggshells after the frontman shockingly sacked drummer Josh Freese, who had stepped in after the tragic 2022 death of the Everlong singer's close pal Taylor Hawkins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Grohl, 56, is still deeply shaken by percussionist Hawkins' drug-induced cardiovascular collapse at age 50, and the void has left him a power-mad dictator in the group – with few friends among the remaining members, according to insiders.

Dave's His 'Own Worst Enemy'

Josh Freese admitted shock and disappointment after being abruptly cut from the Foo Fighters lineup.
Source: MEGA

Josh Freese admitted shock and disappointment after being abruptly cut from the Foo Fighters lineup.

"Dave continues to be his own worst enemy when it comes to plotting the future of the Foo Fighters – and even when it comes to managing his own already tarnished image," the insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Sources said Grohl's aggressive actions hit a fever pitch last year after he was exposed as a two-timing horndog who cheated on devoted wife Jordyn Blum, 49, and was forced to admit he'd fathered a love child with another woman.

A source told RadarOnline.com the remorseful rocker is doing all he can to work his way back into Blum's good graces and save their 22-year marriage – but it's been an uphill battle as daughters Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11, "have taken their mom's side and he's feeling like an intruder in his own home."

Another source revealed Grohl is also terrified over the band's popularity potentially suffering because of him losing his carefully crafted good-guy reputation, which is why "he's doing everything he can to make sure the music measures up to his very high standards."

dave grohl struggles foo fighters future cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett now fear Dave Grohl's wrath amid rising tension in the band's ranks.

The source added: "He's always maintained an iron-clad grip on everything about the band, but having Taylor back up every one of his decisions was a key aspect of his leadership, and that support is now gone forever."

Sources said the grieving hitmaker has amped up his my-way-or-the-highway stance in the group, causing even longtime bandmates – bassist Nate Mendel and guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett – to fear they may be the next one to face the music.

Dave Needs To 'Loosen Up' With Ideas

Jordyn Blum's loyalty was shattered after Grohl's affair and secret love child rocked their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Blum's loyalty was shattered after Grohl's affair and secret love child rocked their marriage.

Shocked Josh Freese, 52, opened up about his abrupt dismissal on Instagram, posting: "In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry – [I'm] just a bit shocked and disappointed."

The insider insisted Grohl "needs to realize that the only way to keep the Foo Fighters going strong into their fourth decade is to lighten up, loosen up and let in new voices and ideas."

