EXCLUSIVE: Dave Grohl is 'His Own Worst Enemy' – How the Foo Fighters Frontman is Struggling With Band's Future After Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Death and Cheating Scandal That Rocked His Marriage

"Dave continues to be his own worst enemy when it comes to plotting the future of the Foo Fighters – and even when it comes to managing his own already tarnished image," the insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

Sources said Grohl's aggressive actions hit a fever pitch last year after he was exposed as a two-timing horndog who cheated on devoted wife Jordyn Blum, 49, and was forced to admit he'd fathered a love child with another woman.

A source told RadarOnline.com the remorseful rocker is doing all he can to work his way back into Blum's good graces and save their 22-year marriage – but it's been an uphill battle as daughters Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11, "have taken their mom's side and he's feeling like an intruder in his own home."

Another source revealed Grohl is also terrified over the band's popularity potentially suffering because of him losing his carefully crafted good-guy reputation, which is why "he's doing everything he can to make sure the music measures up to his very high standards."