Inside Story of the Royal Reconciliation: Prince Harry and King Charles Taking Steps to Reunite After Years of Estrangement... As Dying Monarch Continues Grueling Cancer Fight
Something important was going down.
On July 9, a trio of professionals in business attire chatted over drinks at London's Royal Over-Seas League. But this was no casual get-together – it was a royal summit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Representing King Charles was Tobyn Andreae, the monarch's communications secretary. And there, on behalf of Charles' long-estranged son, Prince Harry, was Meredith Maines, the U.S.-based chief communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Liam Maguire, who runs the couple's public relations team in the U.K.
Charles And Harry To Reunite?
The surprise meeting was another step toward rebuilding Charles and Harry's strained relationship. The prince, 40, "is determined to reconcile with his father, even if it means leaving wife Meghan Markle behind in the U.S.," claimed a source. "She's devastated, because she doesn't want to lose Harry."
It's believed the last time the king saw his younger son was at a 30-minute meeting in London in early 2024 after Charles revealed he'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.
In a bombshell May interview, Harry claimed his father "won't speak to me." Yet, he insisted he "would love reconciliation with my family" despite a long estrangement from his father and brother, Prince William, 43.
"There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry said. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."
Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Driving The Reunion
It appears Charles got the message.
"There's no doubt that timing is crucial with his health deteriorating," said the insider. "That's why he finally responded to Harry's calls, though indirectly."
RadarOnline.com understands Maines' July trip was a routine part of ongoing planning and engagement on behalf of the Sussexes that entailed meeting with their U.K.-based communications team as well as media, stakeholders, and senior figures connected to Harry's patronages.) Days before the purported summit, a hit that Charles' position was shifting emerged.
On June 27, The Telegraph reported the king's evolving funeral plans include his wish for Harry, Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, to participate, with his younger son expected to walk alongside his brother, who would by then be King William V, in a casket procession through London.
Where Does Meghan Markle Fit In This?
All four Sussexes would also attend the family vigil that takes place during a deceased monarch's lying in state at Westminster Hall, as well as Charles' committal in the family crypt at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
It's unknown whether Markle will agree to attend the funeral.
"Although technically she would be invited, no one would be upset if she didn't come," the source claimed. "It's highly unlikely she would come with Harry when he has his reunion with his father. Meghan must be in tears over Harry wanting to reunite with his family so badly."
Of course, a multitude of roadblocks remain. Royal watchers couldn't help but point out that no representative from the Prince of Wales' camp attended the July 9 meeting, which sparked speculation about how much, or even if. William knew about it.
"Meghan has also been kept out of the loop for the most part," an insider claimed.
Accustomed to being in control, Markle has questioned what it could mean for her and Harry's future if he reforges a connection to the same people who, the couple has claimed, sanctioned attacks on them in the U.K. press.
"Meghan must be terrified the royals will lure Harry back permanently and nudge her out," said the source, adding: "The next few months will be pivotal in determining what the royal family will look like in the future."