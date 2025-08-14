Inside Story of the Royal Reconciliation: Prince Harry and King Charles Taking Steps to Reunite After Years of Estrangement... As Dying Monarch Continues Grueling Cancer Fight

The surprise meeting was another step toward rebuilding Charles and Harry's strained relationship. The prince, 40, "is determined to reconcile with his father, even if it means leaving wife Meghan Markle behind in the U.S.," claimed a source. "She's devastated, because she doesn't want to lose Harry."

It's believed the last time the king saw his younger son was at a 30-minute meeting in London in early 2024 after Charles revealed he'd been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

In a bombshell May interview, Harry claimed his father "won't speak to me." Yet, he insisted he "would love reconciliation with my family" despite a long estrangement from his father and brother, Prince William, 43.

"There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry said. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."