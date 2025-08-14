EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Plans To Pen 'Devastating' Tell-All Book About 'Volatile' Marriage To Ex Brad Pitt After Actor 'Backed Her Into A Corner' With Winery Legal Battle

"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," an insider said.

"A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets."

Although the exes' divorce was finalized last December, the continuing fight over Chateau Miraval, the French winery the two co-own, may push the 50-year-old Maleficent star to her breaking point.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, in 2021, Angie sold her 50 percent share to Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

The F1 star, 61, sued his ex, saying the "secret" sale violated a verbal agreement that neither would sell without the other's consent.