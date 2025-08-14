EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie Plans To Pen 'Devastating' Tell-All Book About 'Volatile' Marriage To Ex Brad Pitt After Actor 'Backed Her Into A Corner' With Winery Legal Battle
Scheming Angelina Jolie may be down and out when it comes to her legal battle with Brad Pitt, but the Oscar winner has an ace up her sleeve – she's considering penning a devastating tell-all about their volatile relationship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the book would take the former couple’s nine-year feud to a whole new level.
Angelina's Ready To Tell All
"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," an insider said.
"A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets."
Although the exes' divorce was finalized last December, the continuing fight over Chateau Miraval, the French winery the two co-own, may push the 50-year-old Maleficent star to her breaking point.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, in 2021, Angie sold her 50 percent share to Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
The F1 star, 61, sued his ex, saying the "secret" sale violated a verbal agreement that neither would sell without the other's consent.
Jolie countersued, alleging Pitt backed out of buying her out because she wouldn't sign a nondisclosure agreement "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."
In court documents filed June 30, Pitt claims Stoli Group businessman Alexey Oliynik has refused to turn over relevant private text messages about the sale.
"Angelina's always held off [on an exposé] because she values her privacy, but Brad's backing her into a corner," the source said. "The more money he drains from her in legal bills, the more money she's going to need."
How It Would Be A 'Disaster' For Brad
"The offers she gets to share her side of the story are massive. It's feasible that she could make $50 million or more on a book deal because there's so much interest in her.
"It would be a disaster for Brad if she does do this," the insider continued. "He managed to recover his reputation but if she goes for the jugular and tells all, the public may not be so forgiving."