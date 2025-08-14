EXCLUSIVE: The 'Curse' of 'Superman' – How Leading Stars of the Iconic Franchise Were Met With Tragic Endings... Including Margot Kidder, Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh
Some stars have found their roles to be kryptonite to their careers, while others have met more tragic endings.
Here, RadarOnline.com presents a revealing look at the actors who portrayed Superman and those around him, highlighting the tragic fates and career struggles many faced under what's become known as the "Superman Curse."
The Stars And Their Tragic Endings
Christopher Reeve
After flying high as the Man of Steel in four Superman films, Christopher Reeve was tragically thrown from his horse and paralyzed in 1995. He and devoted wife Dana used their fame to aid charities by pushing for more funding for paralysis cures. Reeve died of heart failure in 2004, and Dana died of lung cancer two years later.
George Reeves
TV's popular Man of Steel George Reeves starred in Superman and the Mole Men and the series Adventures of Superman but became depressed after being typecast and was unable to land other major roles. He was found dead at age 45 of a gunshot that was ruled suicide by officials, but theories have emerged that he may have been murdered.
Brandon Routh
The Man of Steel in 2006's Superman Returns, Brandon Routh, has struggled to find work other than a few small film roles and TV guest appearances. In January, his Dexter star wife, Courtney Ford, slapped him with divorce papers and, faster than a speeding bullet, settled their marriage within weeks, with them sharing joint custody of their 12-year-old son, Leo.
Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder, who played hard-nosed Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane in Reeve's four Superman movies, was left partially paralyzed from a devastating car crash in 1990. She eventually had to file for bankruptcy and suffered substance abuse issues. Kidder died at age 69 from a drug and alcohol overdose in 2018.
Gene Hackman
The Lex Luthor to Christopher Reeve's Superman in three films, Gene Hackman's ending was horrific as authorities concluded that the Alzheimer's-stricken actor, 95, died at his New Mexico home about a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, passed there from a rare disease transmitted by rats. Their bodies weren't discovered for days.
Tom Welling
After his 10-season run as Superman/Clark Kent on the teen drama Smallville, Tom Welling didn't find producers beating a path to his door with meaty job offers. In January, the 48-year-old actor was busted on DUI charges in California. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and was ordered to pay $619 in fines, $150 in restitution and attend a DUI program. The DUI charge was dropped, and he was placed on one-year probation.
Dean Cain
Having starred with Teri Hatcher on the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, Dean Cain, 59, has appeared in a few TV spots, a small film here and there, and comic conventions, then played Supergirl's father for six episodes on the TV series starring Melissa Benoist. Supergirl was canceled in 2021.
Lee Quigley
Londoner Lee Quigley was 7 months old when he played baby Kal-El in Reeve's 1978 blockbuster. His movie parents on Krypton were Marlon Brando and Susannah York, and he was the first non-American Superman. Quigley fell into a troubled childhood and died inhaling solvents at the tender age of 14 in 1991.
Who Wore Superman's Tights the Best?
Here are our picks…how do you rank them?
Christopher Reeve
The 6-foot-4, dark-haired Reeves captured Superman's heroics and Clark Kent's vulnerability.
George Reeves
The original TV Man of Steel once talked down a young fan wanting to test his powers with a loaded gun.
Dean Cain
The best of the modern TV actors to play Superman, Cain had great chemistry with his Lois Lane, Hatcher.
Tom Welling
Welling had a great run as the Boy, er, Man of Steel on Smallville, guiding Superman through his teen angst years.
Brandon Routh
Routh did nothing wrong in his one turn donning the blue tights and red cape…he just wasn't as super.
David Corenswet
At 6-foot-4, the new Superman is just as tall as Reeve, and early word is he may even be just as good.