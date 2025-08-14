EXCLUSIVE: The 'Curse' of 'Superman' – How Leading Stars of the Iconic Franchise Were Met With Tragic Endings... Including Margot Kidder, Christopher Reeve and Brandon Routh

Christopher Reeve

After flying high as the Man of Steel in four Superman films, Christopher Reeve was tragically thrown from his horse and paralyzed in 1995. He and devoted wife Dana used their fame to aid charities by pushing for more funding for paralysis cures. Reeve died of heart failure in 2004, and Dana died of lung cancer two years later.

George Reeves

TV's popular Man of Steel George Reeves starred in Superman and the Mole Men and the series Adventures of Superman but became depressed after being typecast and was unable to land other major roles. He was found dead at age 45 of a gunshot that was ruled suicide by officials, but theories have emerged that he may have been murdered.

Brandon Routh

The Man of Steel in 2006's Superman Returns, Brandon Routh, has struggled to find work other than a few small film roles and TV guest appearances. In January, his Dexter star wife, Courtney Ford, slapped him with divorce papers and, faster than a speeding bullet, settled their marriage within weeks, with them sharing joint custody of their 12-year-old son, Leo.