EXCLUSIVE: 'Cocky' Reba McEntire Causing Chaos On 'The Voice' Set – Country Icon 'Already Hogging The Spotlight' and Getting On People's 'Nerves' While Filming Upcoming Season

Country diva Reba McEntire has saddled up for a new season of The Voice alongside fellow coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Niall Horan – but sources told RadarOnline.com she's embracing her queen bee status and some are feeling stung by her imperious attitude.

"Bosses are thrilled to have Reba back, and it took a lot of coddling because she's a busy lady. But she's back and quickly making her presence known," an insider said.

"Her fellow judges like Reba, but she's cocky and a take-charge character. It's always all about her – whether she intends it to be or not. They're going into it a bit wary and not too pleased because she's effectively another boss."