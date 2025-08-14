EXCLUSIVE: 'Cocky' Reba McEntire Causing Chaos On 'The Voice' Set – Country Icon 'Already Hogging The Spotlight' and Getting On People's 'Nerves' While Filming Upcoming Season
Country diva Reba McEntire has saddled up for a new season of The Voice alongside fellow coaches Snoop Dogg, Michael Bublé and Niall Horan – but sources told RadarOnline.com she's embracing her queen bee status and some are feeling stung by her imperious attitude.
"Bosses are thrilled to have Reba back, and it took a lot of coddling because she's a busy lady. But she's back and quickly making her presence known," an insider said.
"Her fellow judges like Reba, but she's cocky and a take-charge character. It's always all about her – whether she intends it to be or not. They're going into it a bit wary and not too pleased because she's effectively another boss."
On-Set Drama With Reba
According to the source, the powers that be for the singing contest have made it clear that whatever McEntire says goes, and coworkers don't like it one bit. The NBC hit began filming in early July, but sources claimed the atmosphere is already getting tense.
"Reba – always the center of attention – has been hogging the spotlight ever since it was announced that she was coming back for season 28," the insider confided.
The flame-haired Fancy singer, 70, recently took to Instagram to share a glamorous photo of herself on the set in one of The Voice's iconic red judging chairs – calling it her "other Happy Place," in a not-so-subtle reference to her latest sitcom, Happy's Place.
Reba's The Producers Favorite Judge
The Nashville legend also added: "I've got my game face on and I'm ready to WIN."
The insider noted: "Clearly, Reba is the producers' darling, and she knows it."
She's already stepping on her coworkers' toes. It's not that she does it intentionally. She's very friendly and outgoing. But she's extremely confident and has an opinion about everything – and it's getting on some people's nerves.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, McEntire is well-versed when it comes to working on The Voice. She previously served as a coach for seasons 24, 25 and 26 – and was a Battle Advisor in season 1 and a Mega Mentor in season 23.
Added the insider: "She's thrilled to be back. Unfortunately, not everyone shares the sentiment."