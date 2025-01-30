'Smallville' Actor Tom Welling's SHOCKING Transformation Exposed in DUI Arrest Mugshot

Smallville was an early hit for the struggling WB network – which later merged with UPN to form The CW. The show, which followed a teenage Clark Kent as he discovered and mastered his Kryptonian abilities, aired from 2001 to 2011, ending with Welling finally donning the classic cape and becoming Superman.

Since the show ended, Welling has had bit parts in a variety of shows and movies, and is a staple at comic book conventions. But many social media users were shocked by his mugshot, which seemed to show that his personal kryptonite is time.

One person who saw the shot tweeted: "That's Tom Welling? Damn, he aged a lot," as another agreed, "Superman looks like s---."

A third commented: Tom Welling has aged into what I think Christopher Nolan and Leonardo DiCaprio would look like if they merged into one guy."

While one confused fan declared: "THE GLOW DOWN IS MASSIVE, this is not Tom Welling at all."