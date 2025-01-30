'Smallville' Actor Tom Welling's SHOCKING Transformation Exposed in DUI Arrest Mugshot
Smallville star Tom Welling needed somebody to save him after he was busted for DUI in Northern California.
After staying largely out of the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal fans of the Superman-to-be were shocked to see his ragged present-day look.
Welling, who played a young Clark Kent on the WB series, was grounded for allegedly driving under the influence.
The 47-year-old was taken into custody Sunday in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California, just after midnight. His blood alcohol level was reportedly at or above 0.08%.
His arrest report described him as having a clear complexion, short hair, and some facial stubble. He was listed as weighing 240 pounds. Welling's occupation was written down as "actor – self employed."
Smallville was an early hit for the struggling WB network – which later merged with UPN to form The CW. The show, which followed a teenage Clark Kent as he discovered and mastered his Kryptonian abilities, aired from 2001 to 2011, ending with Welling finally donning the classic cape and becoming Superman.
Since the show ended, Welling has had bit parts in a variety of shows and movies, and is a staple at comic book conventions. But many social media users were shocked by his mugshot, which seemed to show that his personal kryptonite is time.
One person who saw the shot tweeted: "That's Tom Welling? Damn, he aged a lot," as another agreed, "Superman looks like s---."
A third commented: Tom Welling has aged into what I think Christopher Nolan and Leonardo DiCaprio would look like if they merged into one guy."
While one confused fan declared: "THE GLOW DOWN IS MASSIVE, this is not Tom Welling at all."
One person in a Reddit chat room noted: "This isn't the worst thing someone from Smallville has done," likely referring to the years long controversy that swept up Welling's 42-year-old co-star Allison Mack.
The shamed star, who had a 10-year role as Clark Kent's best friend Chloe Sullivan on the hit superhero series, spent 21 months behind bars for her leading role in the creepy cult NXIVM.
Mack was sentenced in 2021 for her involvement in Keith Raniere's now-defunct sex cult after pleading guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy.
However, her sentence was far less than the nearly two decades suggested by federal guidelines, thanks to her "substantial assistance" in the investigation and conviction of the cult's leader, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison.
Most notably, Mack provided the feds with an audiotape of a blood-curdling discussion she had with Raniere about how to brand his "slaves" with his initials.
In addition, Mack – who had been identified as the "master" of the secret society within the group – turned over information about crimes committed by other members as well as provided emails and other documents.
She also told investigators that Raniere would ask for nude pictures from the women she had not only recruited to join the group but also encouraged to have sex with him.
Both Raniere and Mack touted the organization as a self-help group to lure in unsuspecting people in search of a better understanding of themselves.