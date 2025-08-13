Taylor Swift Drops Bombshells: Private Megastar Gushes Over Meeting Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Shares Intimate Details From Pair's First Date... As She Breaks Down In Tears During FIRST Podcast Interview

Swift knew exactly how to make waves and boost her man’s podcast stats by sitting down with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, while opening up for the first time about her life this year. It was a win-win, as the Red songstress got a safe, cozy chat with two of her favorite guys, while the brothers scored the kind of publicity for their podcast that is sure to set record numbers.

The singer thanked the podcast for giving her a "boyfriend," laughing about how Travis decided to "use it as his personal dating app two years ago."

Swift recalled hearing about how the NFL star shared his tale of trying and failing to meet Swift at her Kansas City Eras tour stop, then going on his podcast to say how "butt hurt" he was.

"It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, 'I wanna date you,'" she exclaimed, joking: "At first, when I looked at it, I was like 'This dude didn't get a meet and greet, he's making it everyone's problem.'"

Swift compared it to a moment from a John Hughes movie, where Travis' gesture was "standing outside with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you,'" saying it was something she dreamed about since she was a teen.

Travis gushed about watching Swift perform before they became a couple: "If I never would have gone to that show and been captivated and left with such a desire to meet you. I've never been so engulfed in who you were."