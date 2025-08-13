Taylor Swift Drops Bombshells: Private Megastar Gushes Over Meeting Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Shares Intimate Details From Pair's First Date... As She Breaks Down In Tears During FIRST Podcast Interview
Taylor Swift shook off her 2025 self-imposed exile in the most fearless way possible — making her long-awaited debut on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast and spilling about their steamy romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After laying low since her Eras tour took its final bow in December 2024, the 35-year-old pop queen dished about her anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and for the first time shared the very intimate details of how she and Kelce, 35, met and fell in love.
The Perfect Team
Swift knew exactly how to make waves and boost her man’s podcast stats by sitting down with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, while opening up for the first time about her life this year. It was a win-win, as the Red songstress got a safe, cozy chat with two of her favorite guys, while the brothers scored the kind of publicity for their podcast that is sure to set record numbers.
The singer thanked the podcast for giving her a "boyfriend," laughing about how Travis decided to "use it as his personal dating app two years ago."
Swift recalled hearing about how the NFL star shared his tale of trying and failing to meet Swift at her Kansas City Eras tour stop, then going on his podcast to say how "butt hurt" he was.
"It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, 'I wanna date you,'" she exclaimed, joking: "At first, when I looked at it, I was like 'This dude didn't get a meet and greet, he's making it everyone's problem.'"
Swift compared it to a moment from a John Hughes movie, where Travis' gesture was "standing outside with a boombox saying, 'I want to date you,'" saying it was something she dreamed about since she was a teen.
Travis gushed about watching Swift perform before they became a couple: "If I never would have gone to that show and been captivated and left with such a desire to meet you. I've never been so engulfed in who you were."
When it comes to the first time they met, the NFL star gushed: "You get her alone in a room, and I feel like I've known you forever... it knocked my socks off."
"I felt the same way about you," Swift adorably told her man before he sweetly responded, "She makes me so much better."
Their Love Is a Touchdown
The singer already had Swifties in a tizzy after a teaser clip from the podcast dropped on Monday, August 11, showing the singer reach into a box and pull out her new album, although the cover remained blurred.
While fans are eagerly awaiting Swift's return to pure pop with her 12th studio album featuring songs co-written with Max Martin and Shellback, it was her hot and heavy romance with Travis that they melted over the most, as the 14-time Grammy winner cooed about Travis.
Offseason Fun
Travis made sure Swifties didn't have a cruel summer by making his girlfriend Instagram official for the first time on July 24.
"Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100," the Kansas City Chiefs star wrote in the caption, sharing intimate photos with his lady love.
Even though the Chiefs suffered a heartbreaking blowout loss that prevented a three-peat in Super Bowl LIX and Swift got booed when shown on the Jumbotron, the pair had an enchanted time in the months that followed.
The couple went on a skiing trip, went hiking in the mountains, and had late-night dinners out in the loved-up snapshots.
"It was intentional," sources said about Travis's post. "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."
The insider then added: "They're in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."
House Hunting
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the power couple was seen looking at luxury properties in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NFL superstar grew up.
They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources. Befitting of a music billionaire and a three-time Super Bowl champ, they explored neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."
The couple currently splits their time between Travis's $6 million Leawood, Kansas, mansion and Swift's multiple properties. They've been spotted staying at her Beverly Hills estate, her 10-bedroom and 10-bathroom duplex in New York City's Tribeca area, and her vacation home in Rhode Island, in addition to Swift's longtime Nashville pad.