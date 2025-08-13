EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's Deafening Silence and Lack of Public Support for Prince Harry Over Charity Bust-Up is 'Clearest Sign Yet' She Is Done With Their Marriage

One insider said: "Meghan usually can't keep her mouth shut when it comes to controversies involving her and Harry, but the fact she has remained totally silent over Harry's charity bust-up speaks volumes about the state of their marriage.

"We have a wife that is clearly showing no signs of support to her husband – it's the biggest sign yet things are all but over between her and Harry."

The charity row began when allegations emerged Harry, 40, in collaboration with the charity's trustees, had been guilty of bullying and "misogynoir," a combination of racism and misogyny, as well as straightforward racism.

An internal inquiry ultimately exonerated Harry of the most serious claims.

Nevertheless, the controversy left a lingering perception of failure mixed with arrogance: a privileged prince championing vulnerable children, then appearing to abandon them.

Following his departure, Harry suggested he might launch a new charity to continue the work he began, declaring himself "absolutely committed to continue the work he started."