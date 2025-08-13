EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle's Deafening Silence and Lack of Public Support for Prince Harry Over Charity Bust-Up is 'Clearest Sign Yet' She Is Done With Their Marriage
Prince Harry has faced a tumultuous few weeks after stepping down from his role at Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded to support children and young people, amid claims of bullying and racism within the organization.
And sources tell RadarOnline.com his wife Meghan Markle's "deafening silence" over the scandal is the greatest sign yet their marriage is over.
Is This Proof Their Marriage Is Done?
One insider said: "Meghan usually can't keep her mouth shut when it comes to controversies involving her and Harry, but the fact she has remained totally silent over Harry's charity bust-up speaks volumes about the state of their marriage.
"We have a wife that is clearly showing no signs of support to her husband – it's the biggest sign yet things are all but over between her and Harry."
The charity row began when allegations emerged Harry, 40, in collaboration with the charity's trustees, had been guilty of bullying and "misogynoir," a combination of racism and misogyny, as well as straightforward racism.
An internal inquiry ultimately exonerated Harry of the most serious claims.
Nevertheless, the controversy left a lingering perception of failure mixed with arrogance: a privileged prince championing vulnerable children, then appearing to abandon them.
Following his departure, Harry suggested he might launch a new charity to continue the work he began, declaring himself "absolutely committed to continue the work he started."
Is Harry's Star Dwindling?
Royal commentator Amanda Platell backed up our source's view on the fallout from the scandal, saying: "Meghan's silence says it all. I know the sad conclusion... it's so clear to me the toxic end that's coming."
Platell noted that while Harry has faced public scrutiny, Markle, 44, has largely focused on her own projects.
She highlighted the duchess' recent birthday post, in which Markle thanked "my husband" without naming Harry, as further evidence of her distance.
Platell added Harry has historically played a significant role in their joint media ventures, including his memoir Spare, which became a bestseller, and the couple's 2022 autobiographical series on Netflix.
Yet it is Markle who now drives their media presence after launching herself as a wannabe Martha Stewart-style lifestyle influencer with her show With Love, Meghan.
In the program's promotional material, Harry appears only in a minor capacity, holding a glass of champagne in the background, underscoring the shift in the couple's dynamic.
Financial pressures also underscore Harry's diminished influence.
His and Markle's Montecito mansion in California reportedly cost $14million, with monthly mortgage repayments estimated between $50,000 and $100,000, while annual security costs reach at least $2million.
Platell observed that Harry, once the breadwinner, now appears "commercially toxic" in contrast to his wife's rising profile.
In a Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, the late Queen's former press secretary, Ailsa Anderson, also hit out at the duke.
She said: "Prince Harry should stop being the victim. Start being the hero of his own piece, start writing his own script… people are just getting a bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is."
She described Harry as "very warm, engaging and kind" but cautioned that his impulsive public disclosures about family matters have broken vital trust with King Charles and Prince William.
Money Problems For The Couple?
Platell concluded Harry's reliance on Markle's support has become increasingly precarious.
"In successful partnerships, there is always one person to lift you up when you fall down. Without someone like this, life is infinitely harder and less fun," she said.
Our source said: "With his star in decline as his wife's ascends, Prince Harry is forced to navigate both personal and professional challenges without the public backing he once enjoyed – or that of his wife."