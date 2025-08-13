Lauren Sánchez Is Coming For Meghan Markle's Crown: Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos' New Wife 'Eyeing To Launch Lifestyle Empire' — As the 'Diva Duchess' Watches Her Businesses Crumble
Lauren Sánchez is coming for Meghan Markle's lifestyle crown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' new wife has launched a plan to venture into the lifestyle industry – as the former Suits actress' businesses continue to struggle.
Lauren's New Business Idea
Now that Sánchez's wedding planning has come to an end, she's focused on her newest business venture.
According to the Daily Mail, Bezos' new wife is aiming to head down the lifestyle path just like Markle did after she stepped down as a working royal family member along with her husband, Prince Harry.
Besides aiming to land her own streaming show – possibly on Amazon Prime now that she married the CEO – "capsule collections and lifestyle brands" could be in Sánchez's business plan.
After moving out of the United Kingdom and heading for America, Markle launched a handful of business – which have been met with many failures.
Besides scoring a deal with Netflix for her own lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, Markle has also launched products such as wine, honey and tea.
Markle also attempted to launch a podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, but it is currently on hiatus, and information regarding a second season isn't known yet.
The podcast was reportedly struggling due to the lack of guests Markle was booking.
Meghan's 'Jealousy' Over Lauren
While Sánchez plans her newest business move similar to Markle's, it's already been reported how the former ladies already have issues.
As Sánchez's wedding took over Hollywood, RadarOnline.com reported how Markle is "consumed with jealousy" over Bezos' wife, who has "everything" and has a "fantasy life."
Many of the biggest stars in Hollywood attended the Bezos wedding, including the Kardashians, Leonardo DiCaprio and Barack Obama, which displayed how much influence they have in the industry.
A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Lauren is everything Meghan thought she'd become. Instead, Meghan's peddling preserves while Lauren's draped in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet."
'Vogue' Cover Backlash After The Wedding
Unfortunately for Sánchez, starting to build her new empire after the wedding hasn't had the best start.
After exchanging vows with the Amazon billionaire, Sánchez's June 2025 digital cover for Vogue was released, and it was quickly met with a massive amount of criticism.
The big cover announcement even set off whispers suggesting it was the reason behind Anna Wintour's sudden exit.
Following the lavish $50million Bezos wedding, Vogue revealed the June 2025 digital cover star – Mrs. Lauren Sanchez Bezos in her custom Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.
One user wrote: "This is so embarrassing, no wonder Anna stepped down."
Another said: "I can now see why Anna decided to get out before this cover dropped."
A third added: "Most disappointing cover ever. I see why Anna Wintour wanted to get out the door before this disaster."